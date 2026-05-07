Open house set to discuss upcoming Poplar St. reconstruction project

CASPER - The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with representatives with contractor Oftedal Construction, Inc., and the City of Casper, will host a public open house from 5:30 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 13, to present details on the upcoming project to improve a portion of WYO 220 (Poplar Street), between CY Avenue and Collins Drive in Casper.

The open house will be held at the Cottonwood Elementary School cafeteria, 1230 W. 15th St. The public is invited to attend anytime between these hours. No formal presentation is scheduled, however engineers and contractor representatives involved with the project will be available to explain the project and answer questions.

The two-year project is scheduled to begin in late May and includes the reconstruction of the highway between CY and Collins, in addition to replacing water and sewer lines, and other improvements. Construction will begin at the Poplar/Collins intersection. Traffic along Poplar Street within the construction zone will be detoured using Ash Street, however, cross traffic will be allowed until work affects the intersections.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the $12.8 million contract to Oftedal during its March meeting. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2028.