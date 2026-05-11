U.S. 14A scheduled for May 22 opening east of Lovell

LOVELL, Wyo – The annual spring opening of U.S. 14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell is scheduled for noon Friday, May 22.

The opening of US14A depends on favorable weather and the successful repair of the active slide east of Lovell.

"Please buckle up and drive safely," said Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman Blain Mollett of Lovell.

The annual winter closure of U.S. 14A, west of Burgess Junction, is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal road closure at Burgess Junction is just east of milepost 98.1.

WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming about Nov. 30 at the conclusion of the fall hunting season. The high-mountain roadway usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.

Slide repair efforts on US14A in April. Troy Teter of Lovell is in the bulldozer. WYDOT Photo.