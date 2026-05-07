ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 8-11)

. Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads to SR 51.

. Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads to SR 51.

. Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads to SR 51.

. Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads to SR 51.

. Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads to SR 51.

. Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads to SR 51.

Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route

Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route

Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route

Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route

Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route

Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route

Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route

Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route

Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Colter Street, Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed

Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Colter Street, Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed

Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Colter Street, Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed

Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Colter Street, Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed

Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Colter Street, Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed

(May 11) for surface asphalt removal during pavement improvement project.

(May 11) for surface asphalt removal during pavement improvement project.

(May 11) for surface asphalt removal during pavement improvement project.

(May 11) for surface asphalt removal during pavement improvement project.

(May 11) for surface asphalt removal during pavement improvement project.

(May 11) for surface asphalt removal during pavement improvement project.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

between Northern Avenue and Cactus Road

between Northern Avenue and Cactus Road

between Northern Avenue and Cactus Road

between Northern Avenue and Cactus Road

between Northern Avenue and Cactus Road

Southbound Interstate 17 closed

between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road

in north Phoenix

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday

(May 10) for overhead sign replacement.

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane also closed. Detours

: Drivers can consider using southbound Seventh Avenue or 51st Avenue as detour routes to travel beyond the closure. Alternate freeway routes include eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51. Reminder