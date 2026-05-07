ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 8-11)
PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions are scheduled for freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area this weekend (May 8-11), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:
- Northbound State Route 51 closed between Northern Avenue and Cactus Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 11) for surface asphalt removal during pavement improvement project. Northbound SR 51 on-ramps at Colter Street, Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed. Detours: Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route. Drivers on northbound SR 51 should consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Seventh Street to northbound Cave Creek Road and eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads to SR 51.
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (May 10) for overhead sign replacement. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road and Rose Garden Lane also closed. Detours: Drivers can consider using southbound Seventh Avenue or 51st Avenue as detour routes to travel beyond the closure. Alternate freeway routes include eastbound Loop 101 to southbound SR 51. Reminder: East- and westbound Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed.
- Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 11) for pavement improvements. Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the restrictions and using alternate routes. Note: The northbound lane restrictions are scheduled to start by 5 a.m. Saturday (May 9). Use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching the traveling through all work zones.
- Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between 19th Avenue and Washington Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (May 9) for freeway maintenance. Detours: Consider using westbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.
Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
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