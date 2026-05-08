DBI Technologies Inc. Launches Solutions Schedule .NET Core for Enterprise Multi-Resource Allocation and Scheduling

Visualizing Enterprise Resource Allocation - Solutions Schedule .NET Core

Solving the Complexity of Enterprise Scheduling with Visual Enterprise Multi-Resource Allocation and Scheduling component software

Our production and supply chain systems rely upon Solutions Schedule from DBI Technologies Inc.” — PepsiCo Enterprise Solutions

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBI Technologies Inc . today announced the official launch of Solutions Schedule .NET Core , a next-generation enterprise scheduling component designed to help organizations manage complex, multi-resource allocations with precision, scalability, using modern .NET architectures.Built on the latest capabilities of .NET, Solutions Schedule .NET Core empowers developers to rapidly integrate advanced scheduling functionality into enterprise applications across industries including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, supply chain visibility and project management.Solving the Complexity of Enterprise SchedulingModern enterprises face increasing challenges in coordinating people, equipment, timelines, and dependencies across distributed systems. Traditional scheduling tools often struggle to scale or adapt to dynamic environments.Solutions Schedule .NET Core addresses these challenges by delivering:Advanced multi-resource allocation across people, assets, and tasksHigh-performance scheduling engine optimized for large-scale datasetsFlexible visualization components including Gantt-style and timeline viewsSeamless integration into existing enterprise systems and workflowsModern architecture aligned with cloud, API-driven, and microservices environmentsBuilt for Today’s Enterprise DevelopersUnlike legacy Windows-only scheduling components, Solutions Schedule .NET Core is designed for modern development environments using Visual Studio and supports:.NET Core / .NET 6+ applicationsWeb, desktop, and hybrid deploymentsContainerized and cloud-native architecturesIntegration with RESTful APIs and enterprise data services“Enterprise development has shifted toward scalable, service-oriented architectures,” said a spokesperson for DBI Technologies. “Solutions Schedule .NET Core provides developers with the scheduling intelligence and flexibility needed to build next-generation resource management solutions.”Enterprise Use CasesSolutions Schedule .NET Core is ideal for:Manufacturing production schedulingField service and workforce optimizationProject and portfolio management (PPM)Healthcare staff and equipment schedulingLogistics and transportation planningKey BenefitsAccelerated development timelines with pre-built scheduling componentsImproved operational efficiency through optimized resource allocationEnhanced user experience with interactive, data-rich scheduling viewsFuture-ready architecture aligned with evolving enterprise technology stacksAvailabilitySolutions Schedule .NET Core is available immediately. Developers can explore features, documentation, and sample applications at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.