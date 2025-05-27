Making Enterprise Decision-Making Data Visible

Industry Tested, Developer Trusted 64-Bit ActiveX Component Software for Enterprise Application Design

"We couldn't present the vast volumes of data we acquire through our LabVIEW based DAQ systems without DBI's controls," ” — BAE Systems' Space Telescope Development

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBI Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the release of Studio Controls COM 64 version 7.5, the Windows development community's award winning choice for Enterprise Decision-Making , Scheduling and Data Presentation 64-bit ActiveX component software.DBI Technologies Inc. has been providing Windows developers with industry leading data visualization software components for twenty nine years, giving developers working in Microsoft Access, Visual C++, Visual Basic for Applications (VBA), Visual FoxPro, LabVIEW and other Windows-based IDE's the time-saving tools they need to bring commercial software to market faster and with uncommon functionality. Today, Studio Controls COM 64 comprises a paired collection of 46 components for building End-to-End Enterprise Data Visualization solutions ranging healthcare appointment scheduling to manufacturing and production line planning and field service resource planning and scheduling. DBI's component software has been industry tested and is developer trusted.Studio Controls COM 64 version 7.5. introduces ten (10) new 64-bit controls including ctxGrid, expanding a developers' toolbox with data entry, menus, content navigation, data input, data presentation and snap-in user interface presentation and reporting tools. The new control introductions offer developers increased flexibility for building enterprise dashboard and content rich Windows apps. Many enhancements have been incorporated into the collection of Studio Controls COM 64 components, too many to mention here. A detailed list of feature enhancements can be found at https://www.DBI-Tech.com/StudioControls/COM64 Studio Controls COM 64 includes a full collection of 64-bit and 32-bit development controls. Helping developers launch their projects quickly. Each DBI component software product includes a complete feature collection of code samples demonstrating best practices and how to quickly integrate DBI's award winning controls in Microsoft Access and Visual C++. Studio Controls COM 64 has become a default go-to product for many VBA software developers in the financial services industry. Brokerage houses, financial management companies, investment firms, banks and the like all relying on DBI's industry hardened controls for extending their financial modeling requirements. "We couldn't present the vast volumes of data we acquire through our LabVIEW based DAQ systems without DBI's controls," BAE Systems' Space Telescope Development.Studio Controls COM and Studio Controls COM 64 have proven success under the stresses of healthcare applications to the James Web Space Telescope data analytics. DBI Technologies Inc. continues to extend incredible value for Windows developer community.A single developer's license of Studio Controls COM is available starting at $783 per license. Complete product licensing details including samples with integrated PEM viewers in Visual Basic, Visual FoxPro and Microsoft Access / VBA and Visual C++ formats can be found at: https://www.dbi-tech.com - 30 -About DBI Technologies Inc.DBI Technologies Inc. is a commercial software company focused on empowering application developers with the most flexible and respected, reusable commercial component software and services for Scheduling, Presentation layer, User Experience and Text Analytics application development. DBI is recognized for its award winning component products and its technical support for customers working in any Microsoft .NET and OLE compliant development environment.As an industry leader in the implementation of component-based application development, DBI provides creative solutions for its customers, incorporating current technologies built on commercially sound component-based architectures. https://www.dbi-tech.com For further information please contact:VP Marketing |dbimarket [AT] dbi-tech.com800.670.8045 | 204.985.5770 | 204.943.0738 (fax)Product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.