Visualizing Enterprise Data with Studio Controls COM v7.0 Visualizing Enterprise Data with Studio Controls COM v7.0 Visualizing Enterprise Data by DBI Technologies Inc.

Industry Tested, Developer Trusted ActiveX Component Software for Enterprise Windows UX Application Development

"Studio Controls COM saved the day for us," ” — Neil Gordon, Black Rock

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DBI Technologies Inc. is proud to announce the release of Studio Controls COM version 7.0, the development community's award winning choice for User Experience design, Scheduling and Data Presentation ActiveX component software.DBI Technologies Inc. has been providing application developers with industry leading software components for twenty eight years, giving developers working in Microsoft Access, Visual C++, Visual Basic for Applications (VBA), Visual FoxPro, LabVIEW and other Windows-based IDE's the time-saving tools they need to bring commercial software to market faster and with uncommon functionality. Today, Studio Controls COM version 7.0 comprises a collection of 60 components for building End-to-End Enterprise Data Visualization solutions ranging from healthcare appointment scheduling to manufacturing and production line planning. DBI's component software has been industry tested and is developer trusted.Studio Controls COM version 7.0. introduces nine (9) new 32-bit 'ctx' controls expanding a developers' toolbox with menuing, content navigation, data input, data presentation and snap-in user interface presentation tools. The new control introductions offer developers increased flexibility for building enterprise dashboard and content rich Windows apps. Many enhancements have been incorporated into the collection of Studio Controls COM version 7.0 components, too many to mention here. A detailed list of feature enhancements can be found at https://www.DBI-Tech.com/ProductPage_StudioControlsCOM.aspx Studio Controls COM version 7.0 includes a full collection of 32-bit development controls now 60 in total covering appointment scheduling, calendaring, data entry, data presentation, snap-in reporting, content navigation, menuing and Windows UX design. All helping developers launch their projects quickly. Each DBI component software product includes a complete feature collection of code samples demonstrating best practices and how to quickly integrate DBI's award winning controls in Microsoft Access and Visual C++, Visual FoxPro and Visual Basic. Studio Controls COM has become a default go-to product for many software developers in the financial services industry. Brokerage houses, financial management companies, investment firms, banks and the like all rely on DBI's industry hardened controls for extending their financial modelling requirements. "Studio Controls COM saved the day for us," said Neil Gordon of Black Rock.Studio Controls COM and Studio Controls COM 64 have proven success under the stresses of healthcare applications to the development of the James Web Space Telescope data analytics. DBI Technologies Inc. continues to extend incredible value for the Windows developer community.A single developer's license of Studio Controls COM v7.0 is available for only $999 per license. Complete product licensing details including samples with integrated PEM viewers in Visual Basic, Visual FoxPro and Microsoft Access / VBA and Visual C++ (MFC 11 and MFC v143) formats can be found at: https://www.dbi-tech.com - ### -About DBI Technologies Inc.DBI Technologies Inc. is a commercial software company focused on empowering application developers with the most flexible and respected, reusable commercial component software and services for Scheduling, Presentation layer, User Experience and Text Analytics application development. DBI is recognized for its award winning component products and its technical support for customers working in any Microsoft .NET and OLE compliant development environment.As an industry leader in the implementation of component-based application development, DBI provides creative solutions for its customers, incorporating current technologies built on commercially sound component-based architectures. https://www.dbi-tech.com For further information please contact:VP Marketing |dbimarket [AT] dbi-tech.com800.670.8045 | 204.985.5770 | 204.943.0738 (fax)Product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.