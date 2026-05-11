Calbee Expands Asian Snack Portfolio with New Flavors and a Packaging Refresh

Calbee America, Inc. (“Calbee”) Calbee Roasted Miso & Garlic Potato Chips and Takoyaki Ball Kimchi Cheese

Roasted Miso & Garlic Potato Chips and Kimchi Cheese Takoyaki Ball Tap Demand for Global Flavors

Innovation is at the heart of our product development strategy. With our roots in Japan, we’re uniquely positioned to create authentic, Asian-inspired snacks for U.S. consumers.” — Doroty Reyes, senior marketing manager at Calbee America

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calbee America, a category leader in Asian salty snacks1, is expanding its lineup of globally inspired treats with two new product launches: Calbee Potato Chips Roasted Miso & Garlic and Takoyaki Ball Kimchi Cheese. The company is also revamping the Takoyaki Ball brand with a modern new look to drive growth in the segment.The Roasted Miso & Garlic variety joins Calbee’s East-meets-West Potato Chips lineup, blending American-style crunch with Japanese craftsmanship. Made with fresh, thin-cut potatoes for a light, crispy texture, these chips use a new flavor-enhancing technology to deliver a deep, umami-forward taste. This addition expands the lineup of Seaweed & Salt, Honey Butter, Hot & Spicy, and Pizza, while tapping into growing U.S. interest in Asian-inspired ingredients like miso.Calbee is also introducing Takoyaki Ball Kimchi Cheese, inspired by one of Japan’s most popular takoyaki topping combinations. The poppable corn puffs pair tangy kimchi with creamy cheese for a bold, umami-forward flavor while keeping the snack’s signature light, airy crunch. This launch joins the original Japanese-Style BBQ Sauce variety, inspired by Japan’s iconic street-food dish of grilled octopus dumplings, and coincides with an updated Takoyaki Ball package design. The new bags feature simplified graphics, stronger appetite appeal, and distinct color blocking to help differentiate flavors and stand out on shelf.“Innovation is at the heart of our product development strategy,” said Doroty Reyes, senior marketing manager at Calbee America. “With our roots in Japan, we’re uniquely positioned to create authentic, Asian-inspired snacks for U.S. consumers. As consumers become more adventurous, we see a strong opportunity to introduce these taste profiles in formats that are both familiar and exciting.”Calbee Roasted Miso & Garlic Potato Chips and Kimchi Cheese Takoyaki Ball are available at Asian specialty stores and for mainstream retailers nationwide to carry.About Calbee America, Inc.Calbee is Japan’s largest snack company2, with its U.S. division driving revenue growth. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, Calbee America has been committed to harvesting the power of nature and bringing taste and fun to people through snacks, from salty-umami and satisfying-veggie to crunchy-fruity. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com HarvestSnaps.com , and Calbee.co.jp/EN/ for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.1 CIRCANA SPINS, Latest 52 Weeks Ending January 26, 2025. Product: Asian Salty Snacks. Geo - Total U.S. MULO Asian Salty Snacks. Product Attribute: International.2 INTAGE Inc., SRI+, based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024). Snack food market share: Total for Calbee, Inc., and Japan Frito-Lay Ltd.###

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