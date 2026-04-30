Organic Hive™ Invests in Beekeeper Communities in Northeast Brazil

Organic Hive IBD Fair Trade, USDA Certified Organic, raw & unfiltered honey Organic Hive is sourced from a small network of beekeepers in NE Brazil Organic Hive funded the construction of a honey extraction trailer, enabling beekeepers to process and sell honey locally

Fair Trade Initiatives Support Beekeeping, Agricultural Education, and Local Infrastructure

We traveled more than 5,000 miles to South America in search of exceptional organic honey. What we discovered went beyond flavor—it’s a community we’re proud to partner with and support.” — Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Organic Hive™

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic Hive ™ raw & unfiltered organic honey, sourced exclusively from a small network of beekeepers in the remote hillsides of Ceará, Brazil, donates a portion of proceeds to support ecological and social initiatives through Fair Trade IBD. These efforts range from improving access to clean water and strengthening local schools to advancing food security and agricultural education. Together, they reflect how responsible sourcing can create meaningful impact beyond the bottle. This USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified honey is rooted in a commitment to both people and planet.Between 2022 and 2025, Organic Hive directed Fair Trade investments into community-led projects across the region, expanding beekeeping capacity and local infrastructure. Support has included the purchase of hive supplies, native seedlings, protective equipment, and training programs. In this largely natural and unmanaged area, the brand also funded the construction of a honey extraction trailer, enabling beekeepers to process and sell honey locally without transporting hives long distances. Additional investments have improved water access and agricultural resilience through a 10,000-liter reservoir and graywater reuse systems.Several projects highlight the program’s impact on local families. At José Jucá School in Santana do Cariri, funding led to the construction of a native plant nursery and the revitalization of the school’s vegetable garden—providing hands-on agricultural education while supplying fresh produce for students. Improvements included a durable galvanized structure, as well as updated irrigation and drainage systems to enhance functionality, cleanliness, and safety.Support has also gone toward renovations at the Association of Beekeepers of Moreilândia e Mata Grande (APSGMA) headquarters, which serves as both a meeting space for beekeepers and a hub for local events and services. Upgrades—including new flooring, a rainwater harvesting cistern, improved plumbing and sanitation systems, and electrical enhancements—have re-established the building’s role as a shared resource.Said Cale Nelson, chief commercial officer of Organic Hive™, “We traveled more than 5,000 miles to South America in search of exceptional organic honey. What we discovered went beyond flavor—it’s a community we’re proud to partner with and support through ongoing investment in their work and livelihoods.”Bottled and distributed in the U.S., Organic Hive honey is available at major national retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and Albertsons banners, plus on Amazon

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