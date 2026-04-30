AAPI News: Calbee Paves Way in Bringing Asian Snacks to Mainstream Audience

Calbee America, Inc. Calbee Shrimp Chips Calbee Asian snacks

Leading Japanese Snack Company Builds on 60-Year Heritage to Expand Access to Authentic Flavors

AAPI Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate Asian culinary traditions and how they continue to influence today’s food culture.” — Doroty Reyes, senior marketing manager at Calbee America

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers seek bold, global flavors and new food experiences, Asian snacks have rapidly moved into the mainstream marketplace. Calbee America, the U.S. arm of the largest Japanese snack company1, has led this shift – both economically and culturally. For Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month this May, the company celebrates its Japanese roots, long-standing contributions to Asian food culture in the U.S., and the generations of AAPI families who helped make its snack household staples.For 60 years, Calbee has introduced consumers to distinctive textures and umami flavors inspired by the Japanese snack culture. Its iconic Shrimp Chips, created by the company’s founder and skilled shrimper Takashi Matsuo, have been a staple in Asian households for generations and are today the #1 Asian Salty Snack Brand, leading the category with 22% of sales2. Also, part of its legacy lineup, Calbee’s Takoyaki Ball brings the flavor of Japan’s infamous street food into a crunchy, poppable format, while their Asian Style Chips expand global exploration by translating Asian flavor profiles like Thai curry, Chinese hot pot, and Korean BBQ into a familiar chip experience.Today, 90% of shoppers purchasing products in the Asian aisle at conventional retailers are non-Asian consumers, underscoring how quickly the sector has moved into the broader U.S. snack landscape. As the clear category leader, Calbee holds a 36% share of the Asian salty snack category and maintains the widest distribution of Asian salty snacks in conventional grocery, mass, and convenience retailers nationwide. The company continues to innovate with new Roasted Miso & Garlic Potato Chips, Kimchi Cheese Takoyaki Ball, and Roasted Seaweed and Chili Lime Shrimp Chips.“AAPI Heritage Month is an opportunity to celebrate Asian culinary traditions and how they continue to influence today’s food culture,” said Doroty Reyes, senior marketing manager at Calbee America. “We’re seeing these flavors and our legacy snack offerings connect communities across the United States in a way that reflects both traditional and modern preferences.”Calbee snacks are available at stores nationwide including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Meijer, and Five Below, as well as through specialty Asian retailers and online platforms. Visit CalbeeAmerica.com HarvestSnaps.com , and Calbee.co.jp/EN/ for more information and follow @calbeeusa and @harvestsnaps on social media.1 INTAGE Inc., SRI+, based on cumulative sales value nationwide, all retail formats, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024). Snack food market share: Total for Calbee, Inc., and Japan Frito-Lay Ltd.2 CIRCANA SPINS, Latest 52 Weeks Ending January 26, 2025. Product: Asian Salty Snacks. Geo - Total U.S. MULO Asian Salty Snacks. Product Attribute: International.###

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