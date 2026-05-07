Pittsburgh Tree Company Urges Preventive Care as Storm Damage Leaves Hidden Tree Risks

Tripoli Tree Care provides safe and professional tree removal services for homeowners across Pittsburgh.

Spring storms leave Pittsburgh trees structurally compromised, increasing the risk of delayed failure, arborists warn.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following recent spring storms, arborists across the Pittsburgh region are warning that many trees may be at risk of delayed failure, even those that appeared stable immediately after severe weather. The concern is not just trees that visibly split or fell. In many cases, the most dangerous trees are the ones still standing.

Tripoli Tree Care is urging homeowners and property managers across Allegheny County to schedule professional tree risk assessments before the next weather event. Storm damage is often invisible to the untrained eye. Internal trunk fractures, compromised root systems, and partially broken limbs can quietly reduce a tree's stability over weeks with no obvious outward signs.

"After major storms, we often see trees that look completely fine but have internal cracks or compromised root systems underneath," said Gabriel, owner of Tripoli Tree Care. "These trees can fail weeks later, often without any warning. That's when the serious injuries and property damage happen. A professional assessment catches these risks early, before they turn into an emergency."

Recent storm activity has driven a noticeable increase in emergency tree removal calls throughout Pittsburgh, many involving trees that did not fail immediately but weakened gradually in the days following the storm. Arborists point to two conditions as the most common contributors to delayed collapse: saturated soil that loosens root systems over time, and hidden structural damage that spreads under the bark without any visible cracking on the surface.

A visual inspection from the ground is rarely enough to confirm whether a tree is structurally sound after a significant weather event. Professional tree assessment in Pittsburgh involves site evaluation, canopy inspection, and root zone analysis to get an accurate picture of the risk a tree presents to nearby structures and people.

Depending on the condition of the tree, solutions may include professional pruning in Pittsburgh to reduce wind load and remove compromised limbs, structural cabling for trees with co-dominant stems, or full removal where the risk cannot be managed any other way. Catching a problem early often means the tree can be stabilized rather than removed entirely.

Larger or unstable trees frequently require crews equipped with cranes, bucket trucks, or spider lifts, particularly in the confined yards and tight residential streets common across Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Attempting to manage these trees without the right equipment significantly raises the risk of injury and property damage.

For anyone seeking a tree service in Pittsburgh PA following recent storms, a proactive inspection now is far less costly than an emergency tree removal in Pittsburgh after something goes wrong. Tripoli Tree Care is currently scheduling post-storm assessments across the greater Pittsburgh area.

About Tripoli Tree Care

Tripoli Tree Care is a locally owned and operated, licensed and insured tree service company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With a team of certified arborists and advanced equipment, the company provides tree removal, tree maintenance, land clearing, and emergency tree services throughout the greater Pittsburgh area. Tripoli Tree Care is affiliated with the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA) and the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA).



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