Hub City Tree & Preservation Launches ‘Lafayette Storm Shield Program’ to Protect Community During Hurricane Season

Hub City Tree & Preservation crew member removing hazardous limbs from a large tree.

Hub City Tree & Preservation launches a proactive storm protection program combining pre-storm inspections with 24/7 emergency response for community spaces.

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, Lafayette experiences numerous storm damage incidents during hurricane season. Common incidents include tree limbs falling on rooftops, branches damaging windows, and trees blocking roads and driveways, causing major inconvenience to drivers. Most of these hazards are visible long before storms make landfall and can be mitigated to save precious lives. Hub City Tree & Preservation has launched a one-of-a-kind ‘Lafayette Storm Shield Program’ to reduce storm-related accidents by combining pre-season hazard work with 24/7 emergency tree service for community spaces in Lafayette.

Part 1: Pre-Storm Inspections for Community Spaces

The first part of the program focuses on Lafayette's most important gathering places: schools, daycares, churches, nonprofits, colleges, and community centers. Ahead of peak hurricane season, our team of Louisiana state-certified arborists will conduct pre-storm inspections and remove identified hazards at participating locations.

These inspections go beyond routine tree maintenance. Our arborists look for specific risks, including limbs overhanging buildings, trees with structural defects in roots or branches, and any tree vulnerable enough to threaten people or property during high winds. Addressing these hazards early helps reduce storm damage and ensures community spaces can reopen quickly so members, families, and congregations can return without delay.

IMPORTANT: Slots are limited.

Part 2: Priority Post-Storm Response

The second part of the program tackles one of the most frustrating parts of storm recovery: the wait. Hub City Tree & Preservation is reserving post-hurricane response capacity specifically for program participants, with priority given to community-centered organizations.

When recovery begins, participants won't be competing with high call volumes; they'll already be in line. A rapid response team is assigned before the storm arrives, so help is ready the moment it's safe to begin recovery. By investing in preparation today, Lafayette's community spaces can protect their people, their property, and their ability to serve when it matters most.

“After serving hundreds of clients, we have realized that almost 70-80% of the storm-related damage can be prevented with proper planning, timely steps, and rapid response at the time of the crisis. I have seen a lot of hazardous trees near schools that pose a threat to the children, teachers, and the school staff. Every life is precious. This program is our attempt to reduce the harm and protect every property in Lafayette, especially those on which the entire community relies. I recommend that everyone enroll in this program before the storm season starts and ensure the protection of their community. We want these slots filled by those who need them most.” said John Guarisco Jr., Owner of Hub City Tree & Preservation.

How to Participate

We cordially invite schools, churches, non-profits, community-serving organizations in the Lafayette area, and all community members to be a part of this big change. Priority scheduling is available now, ahead of peak hurricane season. Availability is limited, and slots are being filled on a first-contact basis.

To inquire about participation, contact Hub City Tree & Preservation directly at (337) 717-1771!

About Hub City Tree & Preservation

Hub City Tree & Preservation provides professional tree services in Lafayette LA and surrounding areas, helping property owners manage trees safely while protecting the landscape around them.

The company provides hazard assessment, preventative tree care, and emergency storm response services, with a particular focus on maintaining the safety of community-critical properties throughout South Louisiana.

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