$1,000 Quarterly Giveaway For Tree Care In Grand Rapids, MI Area Launched By Big Chipper Tree Service

Big Chipper Tree Service in Grand Rapids MI Tree Trimming in Grand Rapids MI

Grand Rapids tree care company gives back with quarterly $1,000 service giveaway honoring seniors, veterans and first responders.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Chipper Tree Service, a locally-owned tree care company serving homeowners throughout Grand Rapids and surrounding West Michigan communities since 1986, announced a new quarterly community giveaway program providing up to $1,000 in free tree services.. The local community is encouraged to nominate seniors, veterans and first responders whose trees are located within 20 miles of Grand Rapids, MI. Once each annual quarter, Big Chipper Tree Service will select a single nominee, who will be entitled to receive up to $1,000 worth of tree services, for free.

The program awards one recipient per quarter with professional residential tree care valued at up to $1,000. Eligible services include tree trimming, hazardous limb removal, small to medium tree removal, storm damage cleanup and general tree health improvements. These residential tree services are designed to address safety concerns before they escalate into costly emergencies.

Nominations are now open. Friends, family members, neighbors, coworkers and local organizations can submit nominations on behalf of someone they believe deserves help. Self-nominations are also accepted.

To qualify, nominees must live within Big Chipper's service area across the Grand Rapids metro and greater West Michigan region and fall into at least one of three categories: seniors aged 65 and older who are homeowners or long-term residents responsible for property maintenance; honorably discharged veterans, active-duty military members or National Guard and Reserve personnel; and current or retired first responders including police officers, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and emergency response personnel. The property must be residential. Commercial properties are not eligible. Nominees must own the home or have authorization from the property owner.

Each quarterly submission period will collect nominations, and one winner will be selected through a verified random drawing. Big Chipper reserves the right to confirm eligibility before awarding services. Winners will be announced at the end of each calendar quarter.

"We’ve built this company in West Michigan and have been part of this community for nearly 40 years," said Will, current owner of Big Chipper Tree Service. "This program reflects our commitment to giving back to the people who have contributed so much to West Michigan through their service and sacrifice."

The nomination form will be available on the Big Chipper Tree Service website. Eligible submissions will include the nominee's name, contact information, property address, eligibility category and a brief explanation of why the nominee deserves assistance and what tree care needs exist.

Nominees must consent to being contacted, if selected.

Selected recipients must agree to participate in a photo or short video during notification or service completion, which Big Chipper may use on its website, social media and promotional materials to help raise awareness and encourage future nominations.

The giveaway value cannot be exchanged for cash or transferred. Work scheduling depends on weather, safety conditions and crew availability. All services must meet safety and access requirements as determined by Big Chipper Tree Service. Employees of Big Chipper and their immediate family members are not eligible.

Big Chipper encourages the community to nominate individuals who have made meaningful contributions locally or who are facing circumstances where professional tree care assistance would make a real difference.

To submit a nomination or learn more about program details and eligibility, visit our Tree Care Giveaway Nomination Form.

About Big Chipper Tree Service

Big Chipper Tree Service has served West Michigan since 1986. The company provides tree removal, trimming, pruning, emergency tree services, stump grinding, hazardous limb removal, and storm damage cleanup. Staffed with a fully equipped crew, Big Chipper Tree Service is locally-owned, locally-operated and insured, serving residential and commercial customers across the Grand Rapids metro area and surrounding communities.

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