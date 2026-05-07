AHA blog pushes back on NYT op-ed

An AHA blog says an essay published in The New York Times wrongly frames hospitals as the leading “culprit” behind rising health care costs. “It reduces a complex health care system and a much-needed conversation on affordability to a caricature,” the blog says. The blog highlights several areas where the essay misses the mark. “If we are serious about making health care more affordable, we need solutions that reflect the full picture — not narratives that assign fault to one part of the health care system,” the blog states. “Hospitals and health systems are committed to being part of the answer. But providing affordable care for all Americans requires policies grounded in facts and realities, not biases and blame.”

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