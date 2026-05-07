AHA expresses support for comprehensive bill on Medicare Advantage reform

The AHA May 7 wrote to House and Senate lawmakers in support of the Medicare Advantage Improvement Act (H.R. 8375/S. 4384), bipartisan and bicameral legislation that offers comprehensive reforms to address harmful MA plan practices that reduce access to necessary care and delay or deny payments to providers. The bill tackles improper use of prior authorization, challenges in post-acute network adequacy standards and the need for prompt payment standards. Additionally, the legislation would prohibit the use of automated denial algorithms, among other actions.

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