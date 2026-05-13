20/15 Visioneers & Veritas Automata Launch Edge Computing-First Lab Platform to Modernize SciOps w/o Disrupting Science

Visioneering the Future in Science and Technology Automation, Intelligent Data, and AI Systems for Complex, Regulated Environments

Joint solution combines scientific data expertise with edge computing AI & automation to deliver scalable, AI-ready lab ops for life, materials, & agriscience

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20/15 Visioneers and Veritas Automata today announced the launch of a joint Edge Computing-First Lab Platform, a partner-led solution that modernizes scientific lab operations at the instrument edge while preserving the integrity, continuity, and compliance posture that life sciences organizations depend on. The platform addresses a structural gap in how modern labs scale: most operations are not limited by their instruments, but by how their data, teams, and systems work together.What is edge-computing? Edge computing is an architectural approach that places processing and storage close to where data is created instead of routing everything to a remote data center. In a scientific lab, that means an instrument's output is captured, validated, and acted on locally, eliminating the latency and connectivity dependencies that come with cloud-only designs.The combined offering pairs 20/15 Visioneers' deep scientific data and operating model expertise with Veritas Automata's edge, sovereign AI, and automation engineering capabilities, delivering a single commercial motion and a single accountable delivery model for customers.The Problem the Platform SolvesAcross biotech R&D, pharma translational and preclinical labs, diagnostic labs, and CROs delivering high-throughput experimentation and screening services, lab growth is outpacing the data infrastructure beneath it. Vendor tools reflect organizational silos rather than a unified lab operating model. Cloud strategies arrive before labs have aligned on how data should move and be governed. AI initiatives expose data trust issues that no tool can fix on its own. As labs scale, unclear data lineage shifts from an operational nuisance to a compliance risk."Most labs have a cultural problem that affects their data systems and overarching architecture," said John F. Conway, Founder and Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers. "You cannot solve that with another piece of software. You solve it with culture change and aligning the operating model first, then bringing in technology that respects how science actually gets done. That is what this partnership delivers."An Edge-First Foundation, Compliance-Ready by DesignThe Edge-First Lab Platform is built around five architectural layers spanning instruments, edge integration and brokers, edge compute and tiered storage, data services and lineage, and controlled cloud landing zones. The platform delivers deterministic ingestion from orchestrator layers, automation, and instruments; fault-tolerant edge operations; standards-first integration; built-in data provenance and auditability; and cloud readiness without forced cloud dependency.Compliance is designed into the platform rather than added on after the fact. The architecture aligns with 21 CFR Part 11, EU Annex 11, GAMP 5, ISO 27001, and FAIR/ALCOA+ through write once, read many (“WORM”) storage for raw data, cryptographic checksums, full audit trails, role-based access with mTLS, and validation-ready documentation. The platform supports the full scientific lifecycle from early discovery through translational research, regulated development, and manufacturing support."Labs do not need another reference architecture or another point tool," said Benjamin Savage, CEO, Veritas Automata. "They need an operating system for how instruments, data, and people work together at scale. Our joint platform is engineered for the realities of the lab floor, including offline tolerance, instrument-native ingestion, alternative data ingestion methods, and graceful degradation, so the science never stops and the data is always trusted."AI and Advanced Analytics Without DisruptionThe platform enables AI adoption that respects lab reality. Capabilities include edge-based image quality control and anomaly detection, offline-tolerant inference, federated learning patterns, real-time statistical quality control, and a clear separation between exploratory and validated pipelines. This allows labs to introduce AI safely and incrementally without compromising compliance or operational continuity.A Partner-Led Engagement ModelThe 20/15 Visioneers and Veritas Automata partnership operates under one commercial motion and one accountable delivery model. 20/15 Visioneers leads executive alignment, scientific informatics, lab operating model assessment, and industry positioning, contributing partnerships including Lenovo. Veritas Automata leads technical architecture, edge and platform engineering, security and compliance readiness, and long-term scalability and AI enablement, contributing partnerships including CNCF, Microsoft, and SUSE.Customer engagements follow a structured six-phase methodology: executive alignment, lab operating model and data flow assessment, edge architecture blueprint, a 90-day proof of concept, scaled production deployment, and ongoing AI and continuous optimization. The approach is explicitly non-disruptive, with no rip-and-replace requirement.For more information or to schedule an initial conversation, visit our solution page or contact Shannon or John below.About 20/15 Visioneers20/15 Visioneers is a sci-tech consulting, marketing, and staffing firm, specializing in scientific data strategy, lab operating model transformation, and AI readiness for life sciences organizations. The firm partners with life, materials, and agriscience clients to align technology, process, culture, and data into unified operating models. Learn more at 20visioneers15.com.About Veritas AutomataVeritas Automata is a technology consulting and engineering firm delivering edge AI, automation, and platform engineering for regulated and mission-critical environments. The company partners with global enterprises across life sciences, manufacturing, supply chain, transportation, and other industries to build scalable, compliant, AI-ready systems. Veritas Automata is a member of CNCF and partners with Microsoft and SUSE. Learn more at veritasautomata.comMedia ContactsVeritas Automata: Shannon Ryan

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