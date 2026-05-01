20/15 Visioneers Completes Acquisition of Paperless Lab Academy®, Expanding its Global Reach in R&D Thought Leadership

Visioneering the Future in Science and Technology

The Conference Spans Three Continents and Adds to Its Science and Technology Media Empire

HEREFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20/15 Visioneers today announces the successful completion of its acquisition of the Paperless Lab Academy from NL42 Business Management Consulting (NL42) marking a significant milestone in the continued evolution of one of the life sciences industry’s most respected communities focused on scientific informatics, in silico-first science, digital and automation laboratory transformation.Since assuming stewardship of the Paperless Lab Academy, 20/15 Visioneers has already delivered two highly successful global events:• Paperless Lab AcademyUSA — Orlando, October 2025• Paperless Lab AcademyEurope — Barcelona, March 2026Both conferences brought together scientists, informaticians, technologists, and industry leaders for deep, practitioner-led discussions focused on in silico first discovery, FAIR data, model-quality data, and next-generation smarter laboratories.Continuing a Community - Not Just an EventThe Paperless Lab Academyhas long been recognized as more than a conference series. It is a global community built by scientists and technologists, for scientists and technologists, emphasizing substance over marketing and collaboration over commercialization.20/15 Visioneers has preserved and expanded that ethos by:• Maintaining high-quality, practitioner-driven content• Expanding interactive formats including workshops, panels, and roundtables• Strengthening industry and startup engagement• Reinforcing a focus on real-world implementation over theoretical discussion“The Paperless Lab Academyhas always been about advancing more efficient and effective science through data and technology modernization, not just talking about it. Our role is to honor what NL42 built while accelerating the next phase, where with the right culture and strategy; data, process, automation, and computation converge to enable true data and model-driven science,” said John F. Conway , Founder and Chief Visioneer Officer of 20/15 Visioneers.“The evolution of the PLAcongresses over the past 15 years has been remarkable, expanding internationally and attracting many industry players and thought leaders. We are confident that, under the leadership of 20/15 Visioneers, the future of the PLAinitiatives is bright,” explained Isabel Muñoz-Willery, PhD, Founder and Owner of NL42 and former Event Director of the PLAeditions.Announcing Upcoming 2026 Global EventsWith the acquisition now complete, 20/15 Visioneers is announcing the Paperless Lab Academyfootprint with two strategic locations:Paperless Lab AcademyUSA 2026 — Cambridge, MassachusettsHosted at the iconic The Charles Hotel, this event will place attendees at the center of one of the world’s leading life sciences ecosystems in Cambridge.The conference will continue to feature:o Pre-conference hands-on workshopso Unique programming across:o in silico First Discovery & Developmento Scientific Informatics & Data Managemento SMART & SMARTER Labs powered by HI (Human Intelligence), AI & Laboratory Automationo Vendor and partner-led technical workshopso Career development and networking opportunitiesPaperless Lab AcademyAsia 2026 — Hyderabad, India20/15 Visioneers will also launch its first Asia-based Paperless Lab Academyevent in Hyderabad, India in November 2026, extending the community into one of the fastest-growing scientific and pharmaceutical innovation regions globally.This expansion reflects increasing demand for:• Digital laboratory transformation• AI/ML-enabled R&D workflows• Scalable, FAIR/ALCOA+ -aligned data infrastructuresAdvancing the Future of Scientific R&DThe acquisition reinforces 20/15 Visioneers’ broader mission:To help scientific organizations move from ideas and instruments to intelligence - by transforming scientific data into a strategic asset and enabling model-quality data for AI-driven discovery.By integrating the Paperless Lab Academyinto its ecosystem, 20/15 Visioneers is creating a continuous feedback loop between industry practice, community collaboration, and strategic executionAbout 20/15 Visioneers20/15 Visioneers is a global science and technology consulting, marketing, and staffing firm specializing in scientific informatics, digital and automation laboratory transformation, and AI/ML readiness for Life, Materials, and Agri Science organizations.With deep expertise across ELN, LIMS, SDMS, automation, and data strategy, 20/15 Visioneers helps organizations eliminate technical debt, implement FAIR/ALCOA+ and model-quality data practices, and accelerate R&D outcomes through practical, hands-on execution.About Paperless Lab AcademyPaperless Lab Academyis a global conference and community dedicated to advancing digital and automation transformation into scientific laboratories. Now owned by 20/15 Visioneers, PLAbrings together scientists, informaticians, and technology leaders to share best practices and drive meaningful change in how more efficient science is conducted. Ultimately leading to better understanding and improved quality of life for all.Media Contact

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