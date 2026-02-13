20/15 Visioneers and Singh Instruments Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance R&D Offerings

Strategic Partnership

Collaboration Brings Together Instrumentation Excellence and 30+ Years of Scientific Informatics, AI/ML, and Digital Transformation Expertise

HEREFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20/15 Visioneers , a leading SciTech strategic and management consulting, marketing, and staffing firm, today announced a strategic collaboration with Singh Instruments , a trusted provider of high-performance laboratory instrumentation and analytical solutions.Through this collaboration, 20/15 Visioneers will support marketing, and solution-selling initiatives alongside Singh Instruments, with a particular focus on aligning advanced laboratory instrumentation with industry-leading scientific software platforms and partner vendors. Together, the companies aim to help life-science organizations unlock greater value from their laboratory investments by integrating instruments, data, and digital workflows into cohesive, AI-ready environments.As part of the collaboration, 20/15 Visioneers will bring more than 30+ years of industry experience across scientific informatics, laboratory automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. This expertise will further enhance the already strong Singh Instruments customer experience by helping clients modernize data flows, improve reproducibility, and accelerate experiment-to-insight cycles with a lower barrier to entry and improved adoption.“Singh Instruments has built an excellent reputation for high-quality, reliability, and customer focus,” said John F. Conway, Founder and Chief Visioneer Officer of 20/15 Visioneers. “By combining their instrumentation expertise with our background in scientific informatics, AI, and software-enabled lab transformation, we can help customers think beyond instruments alone and toward fully connected, future-ready laboratory ecosystems.”“Our customers are increasingly asking how their instruments fit into broader digital and data strategies,” said Robbie Singh from Singh Instruments. “Working with 20/15 Visioneers allows us to better support those conversations — from software integration to advanced analytics and AI-driven insights — while staying focused on delivering outstanding lab automation instrumentation solutions.”– Barcelona, March 17–19, 2026As part of the collaboration, Singh Instruments will participate in the upcoming Paperless Lab AcademyConference in Barcelona, taking place March 17–19, 2026. The Paperless Lab Academybrings together scientists, informatics leaders, IT, and solution providers to explore the future of in-silico-first science, scientific data management, and smarter labs though automation and AI.Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with both organizations to discuss how integrated instrument-plus-software strategies can drive better science, improved operational efficiency, and AI-ready data foundations.About 20/15 Visioneers20/15 Visioneers is a SciTech consulting, marketing, and staffing firm helping science-based organizations modernize R&D through FAIR data principles, next-generation laboratory platforms, AI-ready architectures, and change-management strategies. With deep expertise across ELN, LIMS, SDMS, lab automation, and advanced analytics, 20/15 Visioneers enables organizations to compete on both science and execution.About Singh InstrumentsSingh Instruments provides high-quality laboratory instrumentation and analytical solutions trusted by research, development, and quality organizations across the sciences. Known for technical excellence and customer-centric service, Singh Instruments helps laboratories generate reliable, high-value data to support scientific discovery and innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.