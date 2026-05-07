UPDATE #1: Derby Barracks / Multiple offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5004373
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Josh Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/14/25, 0409 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Peak Resort, Jay, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: Jay Peak Resort, Jay – Vermont
ACCUSED: Larry Garrow
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Incarcerated – Northern State Correctional Facility
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Through continuing investigation, on Aug. 29, 2025, the Vermont State Police recovered a small portion of the stolen items from a property in Fairfield, Vermont, where a suspect identified as Larry Garrow, 38, of Richford was briefly staying. In February 2026, with a court order, VSP collected DNA from Garrow. On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, VSP received test results from the Vermont Forensic Laboratory that indicated Garrow’s DNA was a match to DNA that was recovered from the scene of the burglary.
On Thursday, May 7, Garrow, who is currently incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility for an unrelated matter, was issued a citation on charges of burglary, grand larceny, and unlawful mischief. He is due to appear for arraignment on June 2, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.
***Initial news release, 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025***
On 08/14/2025, at approximately 0409 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at one of the maintenance buildings at Jay Peak Resort. Investigation revealed numerous buildings or closed structures were broken into or entered. Items taken mostly consisted of Milwaukee power tools and gas. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
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