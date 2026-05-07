UPDATE #1: Derby Barracks / Multiple offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5004373

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Josh Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 08/14/25, 0409 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jay Peak Resort, Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Unlawful Mischief

VICTIM: Jay Peak Resort, Jay – Vermont

ACCUSED: Larry Garrow

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Incarcerated – Northern State Correctional Facility

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Through continuing investigation, on Aug. 29, 2025, the Vermont State Police recovered a small portion of the stolen items from a property in Fairfield, Vermont, where a suspect identified as Larry Garrow, 38, of Richford was briefly staying. In February 2026, with a court order, VSP collected DNA from Garrow. On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, VSP received test results from the Vermont Forensic Laboratory that indicated Garrow’s DNA was a match to DNA that was recovered from the scene of the burglary.

On Thursday, May 7, Garrow, who is currently incarcerated at Northern State Correctional Facility for an unrelated matter, was issued a citation on charges of burglary, grand larceny, and unlawful mischief. He is due to appear for arraignment on June 2, 2026, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

***Initial news release, 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025***

On 08/14/2025, at approximately 0409 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at one of the maintenance buildings at Jay Peak Resort. Investigation revealed numerous buildings or closed structures were broken into or entered. Items taken mostly consisted of Milwaukee power tools and gas. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.