Detention deputies recognized during Correctional Officers Week

Nearly 450 inmates are housed in the Mesa County Detention Facility each day. Behind the scenes, detention deputies work around the clock to maintain safety, security and order inside the jail.

During the public hearing on May 5 , the Board of Mesa County Commissioners recognized May 3-9, 2026, as Correctional Officers Week in Mesa County, honoring the service of detention deputies locally and correctional officers nationwide.

Detention deputies are responsible for the safety, containment and care of inmates in the county jail. The work requires professionalism, quick decision-making and the ability to manage difficult situations while maintaining professionalism and safety for staff, inmates and the public.

Correctional Officers Week is recognized nationally each year during the first full week of May. President Ronald Reagan established the observance in 1987 after signing Public Law 99-611.

Mesa County’s recognition also honors the memory of Sheriff’s Deputy Edward Innes, who was killed Sept. 27, 1906, during an inmate escape from the Mesa County jail.

Commissioners thanked detention deputies for their service and commitment to protecting the community, a role often unseen by the public yet critical to public safety.