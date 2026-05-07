Dog licensing update helps residents avoid duplicate fees

Mesa County is updating its dog licensing rules to simplify the process for residents and help prevent duplicate licensing fees.

On May 5, the Board of County Commissioners approved updates to the Mesa County Animal Services Resolution related to dog licensing.

The change allows residents living in a municipality with its own dog licensing system to license their dog either through Mesa County or through their municipality, and still remain in compliance with county requirements.

The update comes as the City of Grand Junction moves toward municipal dog licensing. Other municipalities may adopt similar systems in the future.

Previously, county rules required all dogs to be licensed through Mesa County, even if a municipality also required licensing.

The updated resolution keeps rabies vaccination and licensing requirements in place while allowing residents in municipalities with their own licensing system to remain in compliance without obtaining a second license.

Additional updates clarify language related to dog license and replacement tags.

The changes are intended to make the process easier for residents while supporting continued animal identification and rabies compliance across the Grand Valley.