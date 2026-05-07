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Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code Goes Into Effect on 7/1/2026

Wildfire Resiliency Code Goes Into Effect 7/1/26. Montrose County Co logo. watercolor of wildfire

The Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code goes into effect on July 1, 2026.  This new code regulates new buildings located in the designated Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) areas mapped on our website.  There may be cost impacts to this code that residents need to plan for.  Wildfires don't stay within WUI areas so even if you don't live in a WUI area, there is a lot of good information, tips and best practices on our website that can help protect your home and community from wildfire damage.  

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Colorado Wildfire Resiliency Code Goes Into Effect on 7/1/2026

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