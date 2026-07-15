From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/10/2026
Northeast View - continued progress on exterior finishes.
Main Vestibule - frames are currently being prepared for door installation.
Main Entrance - exterior beam wraps are currently being installed.
Ground Floor - some interior walls have been painted and finished with specified accent colors.
Ground Floor - interior walls are being painted and finished with specified primary colors.
Exterior progress continues including installation of ACM panels on the upper level.
3rd Floor - rough-in work continues throughout entire floor.
2nd Floor - work is ongoing including drywall taping, plaster and sanding throughout.
Photos provided by Stryker & Co., Inc.
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