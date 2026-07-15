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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/10/2026

Northeast View - continued progress on exterior finishesNortheast View - continued progress on exterior finishes.

Main Vestibule - frames are currently being prepared for door installation

Main Vestibule - frames are currently being prepared for door installation.

Main Entrance - exterior beam wraps are currently being installed

Main Entrance - exterior beam wraps are currently being installed.

Ground Floor - some interior walls have been painted and finished with specified accent colors

Ground Floor - some interior walls have been painted and finished with specified accent colors.

Ground Floor - interior walls are being painted and finished with specified primary colorsGround Floor - interior walls are being painted and finished with specified primary colors.

Exterior progress continues including installation of ACM panels on the upper level

Exterior progress continues including installation of ACM panels on the upper level.

3rd Floor - rough-in work continues throughout entire floor

3rd Floor - rough-in work continues throughout entire floor.

2nd Floor - work is ongoing including drywall taping - plaster and sanding throughout

2nd Floor - work is ongoing including drywall taping, plaster and sanding throughout.


Photos provided by Stryker & Co., Inc.


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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 07/10/2026

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