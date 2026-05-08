Durance AI to Demonstrate RIVER Durational AI Platform at Embedded Vision Summit 2026

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Live demonstrations highlight ultra-efficient neuromorphic AI for long-running autonomous systems

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durance AI, a leader in ultra-efficient autonomy AI, today announced it will demonstrate its RIVER brain-inspired physical AI platform in live applications, showcasing how durational AI enables high-performance perception and decision-making with dramatically reduced energy consumption.RIVER is a neuromorphic compute architecture built for robotics, drones, and other autonomous, always-on edge systems. By tightly integrating memory and computation and leveraging event-driven spiking activity, RIVER delivers brain-inspired efficiency, allowing devices to sense, learn, and act over extended durations compared to conventional AI architectures.The platform is designed to address one of the most fundamental limitations of modern AI systems: the trade-off between intelligence and operational lifetime. By reproducing the sparse, event-driven nature of neural activity, RIVER reduces the need for constant computation, enabling continuous perception and adaptive behavior within strict energy constraints.At Embedded Vision Summit 2026, Durance AI will showcase a prototype of its RIVER platform running a live optical flow application. Optical flow is a core computer vision technique used in applications such as object tracking and camera motion compensation. It analyzes a video stream to estimate how each pixel moves from one frame to the next.Building on recent collaborations with industrial partners, Durance AI is now demonstrating how RIVER translates into deployable systems, supporting applications such as autonomous navigation, persistent sensing, and real-time decision-making in dynamic environments.“We are entering a new phase of autonomy where systems must operate continuously in the real world,” said Edgar Lemaire, Founder and CEO of Durance AI. “With RIVER, we provide a fundamentally more efficient approach to AI—one that allows engineers to build systems that remain intelligent for longer periods of time, without compromising performance or increasing complexity.”Durance AI will showcase RIVER through live demonstrations at the Embedded Vision Summit 2026, taking place May 11–13 in Santa Clara, California, where attendees will be able to experience the platform in real-world scenarios and engage directly with the engineering team.RIVER is available today through Durance AI’s FPGA development kit, enabling developers to explore and deploy durational AI in practical environments.

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