Durance unveils RIVER at WAICF: The World’s Most Durational Neuromorphic AI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durance, a leader in ultra-efficient autonomy AI, today announced RIVER, a breakthrough neuromorphic architecture designed for robotics, drones, and other autonomous systems. RIVER will be formally introduced at the World Artificial Intelligence Cannes Festival (WAICF) 2026, underscoring Durance’s vision for a new class of long-running, adaptive intelligence: Durational AI.RIVER delivers brain-inspired efficiency, enabling systems that learn, adapt, and process information using orders of magnitude less energy than conventional architectures. By tightly integrating memory and computation and operating with event-driven spiking activity, it allows autonomous devices to perceive, decide, and act for extended periods of time. RIVER has already demonstrated its robustness in demanding environments, having been successfully launched into space by the European Space Agency.“The human brain operates with exemplary energy efficiency. By reproducing the sparsity of neural activity on an electronic substrate, our technology frees itself from constant computation for a radically more energy-efficient AI,” said Prof. Benoit Miramond, co-founder of Durance and professor at Université Côte d’Azur.Durance’s ultra-efficient autonomy AI addresses the rapidly expanding market for robotics, autonomous machines, and always-on sensing—segments collectively projected to exceed USD 20 billion by 2030.“We are entering a new age of autonomy. Devices are expected to understand more, adapt more, and operate independently in the real world. We believe duration is the defining challenge of this new era,” said Edgar Lemaire, Durance Founder and CEO. “RIVER is designed to remove friction from real-world AI development. Integration is straightforward, tooling is intuitive, and performance is predictable—allowing engineering teams to focus on behavior, reliability, and deployment.”“Durance RIVER technology is the perfect compute solution for our EdgeSmart Technology,” said Kazuhisa Okamura, CEO of TwinSense, a neuromorphic sensing and processing company in Tokyo, Japan. “The combination of its breakthrough Durational AI with our EdgeSmart Technologywill accelerate AI‑powered robotics and help usher in a new era of intelligent machines.”RIVER is available today through Durance’s FPGA development kit, enabling teams to explore Durational AI in real hardware environments.About DuranceDurance is a spin-off from the Université Côte d’Azur’s Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), one of Europe’s leading research institutions. The company builds on years of advanced research in neuromorphic computing, event-based processing, and energy-efficient AI.Durance is led by Dr. Edgar Lemaire (CEO) and Pierre Louis Nordmann (CTO), and guided by co-founders who are widely recognized as leaders in both academia and industry, including Prof. Benoit Miramond (Université Côte d’Azur) and Ingolf Held (former CEO of GrAI Matter Labs).The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with offices in San Jose, California.

