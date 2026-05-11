Durance AI and Siemens Partner to Accelerate Durational AI for Industrial Autonomous Systems

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Partnership enables Siemens ecosystem to evaluate and pilot Durance AI’s RIVER neuromorphic architecture ahead of production deployment

PARIS, FRANCE, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durance AI, a leader in ultra-efficient autonomy AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Siemens through the Cre8Ventures Digital Twin Marketplace. The collaboration provides Siemens’ ecosystem of customers, partners, and integrators with streamlined access to evaluate RIVER, Durance AI’s neuromorphic architecture.Through the Digital Twin Marketplace, RIVER will be deployed within digital twin environments, enabling teams to assess performance—such as latency, energy consumption, and adaptive behavior—while validating how the technology integrates into existing system architectures and processing pipelines.RIVER is a neuromorphic compute architecture built for robotics, drones, and other autonomous, always-on edge systems. By tightly integrating memory and computation and leveraging event-driven spiking activity, RIVER delivers brain-inspired efficiency, enabling systems to sense, learn, and act over extended durations compared to conventional AI architectures. The platform has already demonstrated robustness in demanding environments, including a successful mission deployment with the European Space Agency.The partnership focuses on enabling prototype-first evaluation, accelerating joint pilots across robotics, manufacturing, infrastructure monitoring, and aerospace, and developing pre-validated integrations with Siemens’ global ecosystem to de-risk early adoption.“We are entering a new age of autonomy where devices must understand more, adapt more, and operate independently in the real world—and duration is becoming the critical metric,” said Edgar Lemaire, Founder and CEO of Durance AI. “By reproducing the sparse, event-driven nature of neural activity, RIVER frees systems from constant computation and unlocks radically more energy-efficient AI. This partnership gives engineering teams a practical, low-friction way to evaluate that capability in realistic pilots, refine system behavior and reliability, and move confidently toward production deployment.”Carson Bradbury, co-founder and leader of the Cre8Ventures program at Siemens, added:“RIVER provides a practical way to prototype and validate long-duration intelligence before building production systems. Its neuromorphic approach delivers the energy efficiency and responsiveness required for persistent sensing and autonomous behavior, and the Cre8Ventures program is an ideal platform to accelerate adoption.”RIVER is available today through Durance AI’s FPGA development kit, with Siemens Cre8Ventures providing structured pathways for evaluation and pilot deployment.About Siemens Cre8VenturesSiemens Cre8Ventures is Siemens’ investment and go-to-market program focused on accelerating deep tech startups and bringing innovative solutions into Siemens’ ecosystem. The program helps startups work with Siemens customers, partners and integrators to evaluate, pilot and scale new technologies. See Siemens’ announcement about the partnership on the Cre8Ventures blog (March 10, 2026) : https://blogs.sw.siemens.com/cre8ventures/2026/03/10/Durance AI-ai-joins-the-siemens-cre8ventures-digital-twin-marketplace/About Durance AIDurance AI is a spin-off from the Université Côte d’Azur’s Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), one of Europe’s leading research institutions. The company builds on years of advanced research in neuromorphic computing, event-based processing, and energy-efficient AI.Durance AI is led by Dr. Edgar Lemaire (CEO) and Pierre Louis Nordmann (CTO), and guided by co-founders who are widely recognized as leaders in both academia and industry, including Prof. Benoit Miramond (Université Côte d’Azur) and Ingolf Held (former CEO of GrAI Matter Labs).The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with offices in San Jose, California.

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