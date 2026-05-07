PRIME VIDEO ANNOUNCES LAUNCH DATE FOR GROUNDSWELL, THE FINAL CHAPTER IN ACCLAIMED DOCUMENTARY TRILOGY

FROM FILMMAKERS JOSH TICKELL AND REBECCA HARRELL TICKELL Executive Produced and Narrated by Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore Premiering at Cannes Film Festival

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Video announced the global launch date for Groundswell, the sweeping and timely final installment in the acclaimed documentary trilogy that began with Kiss the Ground and continued with Common Ground. The film will premiere globally on June 5, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video. Both Kiss the Ground and Common Ground are currently available to stream on Prime Video, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the first two chapters of the trilogy ahead of the final installment.Ahead of its global launch on Prime Video, Groundswell will World Premiere as a Special Screening at the Cannes Film Festival.Directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Harrell Tickell, Groundswell is executive produced by Woody Harrelson and Demi Moore, who also narrate the film. The documentary marks the culmination of a trilogy that has helped shape the global conversation around regenerative agriculture and climate solutions.Director Josh Tickell states, “Groundswell is the ultimate how-to guide to fix the planet and help save humanity. Premiering at Cannes brings the story to a global cinematic stage, and the subsequent launch on Prime Video will give viewers all over the world a chance to watch these real-world solutions taking hold.”Director Rebecca Harrell Tickell continues, "Groundswell is one of the first truly good news climate documentaries, showing that we already have a real solution to help stabilize the Earth and that people across the globe are bringing it to life. Premiering at Cannes is more than an honor, it’s a pivotal moment for this movement, a chance for all of us to come together, focus on solutions, and actively protect life on Earth for generations to come.”OFFICIAL SYNOPSISGroundswell is the stirring final chapter of a groundbreaking documentary trilogy following Kiss the Ground and Common Ground, a sweeping cinematic journey across 5 continents and narrated by Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson. At the heart of this film is regeneration, a practical and proven set of farming practices that build living soil, store vast amounts of carbon deep underground, and produce more nutrient-dense food on the same acre of land. It is measurable. This movement toward a regenerative form of agriculture that’s better for human health is taking hold. Across the globe, farmers, scientists, Indigenous leaders, and visionaries are already proving it at scale, quietly reversing three interconnected crises racing toward humanity: climate change, species extinction, and catastrophic soil loss. Carbon is being drawn deep into the earth. Grasslands are breathing again. Rivers are running clean. Species are returning. Yields are climbing as soil comes back to life. In the film's closing moments, His Majesty Prince William steps forward to introduce pioneering regenerative rancher Gabe Brown, passing the torch from one generation of stewards to the next. A groundswell of hope and a living blueprint for global renewal.Together, Kiss the Ground (narrated by Woody Harrelson, with Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, and Patricia Arquette), Common Ground (featuring Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson, Donald Glover, and Woody Harrelson), and Groundswell form an Earth-saving trilogy tracking the regenerative agriculture story from ignition to reckoning to culmination. Kiss the Ground brought soil health into the mainstream through a big-tent, celebrity-and-scientist narrative. Common Ground pushed past the "why" into the "what's blocking it," spotlighting policy, power, and public health while elevating farmer-led solutions and systems accountability. Groundswell closes the arc, connecting the solutions for climate change, species loss, and soil loss into one global call for regeneration.About Prime VideoPrime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Red One, Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, Cross, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Kelce; and programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo Publicity Contacts: Groundswell@FalcoInk.com

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