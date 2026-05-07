InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Visor System for Real-Time Play Visualization in Football Training Environments

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferris M. of Auburn, AL is the creator of the Pass Skeleton 5G, a new training technology developed to support play communication in football practice environments. The system integrates a transparent visor with an embedded digital display that enables real-time visualization of play structures directly within a player’s field of view.Football practices often rely on repeated verbal communication and structured pauses to relay play information. These interruptions can reduce the total number of repetitions achievable within a session and may impact player retention of complex play schemes. Additionally, variability in player comprehension can require additional instructional time. The Pass Skeleton 5G addresses these issues by providing an integrated HUD directly into a helmet.The device consists of a clear polycarbonate or Plexiglas visor incorporating a heads-up display (HUD) capable of rendering digital play graphics, including route paths, assignments, and timing cues. The display is designed to maintain optical transparency while overlaying visual information, allowing players to retain full situational awareness. Play data is transmitted wirelessly from a remote-control interface, such as a smartphone or tablet, that enables coaches to distribute updated play information to individual players or position groups in real time. The Pass Skeleton 5G platform facilitates continuous practice flow and provides immediate reinforcement of play structure and timing.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Transparent Heads-Up Display (HUD): Embedded digital display overlays play diagrams onto a clear visor without obstructing the player’s line of sight.• Real-Time Wireless Play Transmission: Enables coaches to send updated play information instantly from external devices to individual players or groups.• Direct Visual Play Representation: Displays routes, assignments, and timing cues within the player’s field of view, reducing reliance on verbal instruction.• Position-Specific Information Delivery: Allows targeted transmission of play data tailored to specific roles or positions on the field.Pass Skeleton 5G introduces a digital interface that integrates play visualization directly into the player’s equipment for enabling continuous instruction without disrupting practice flow. The system provides a framework for improving training efficiency and supporting faster assimilation of play concepts.Ferris filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pass Skeleton 5G product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Pass Skeleton 5G can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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