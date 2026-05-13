InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Diagnostic Undergarment for Non-Invasive Urinary Health Monitoring

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bettina N. of Big Spring, TX is the creator of Brief Reading, an undergarment developed with an integrated urinary diagnostic test embedded directly within the garment. The system is designed for use across a wide patient population, including newborns, elderly individuals, and patients with limited mobility, where conventional urine specimen collection presents practical and clinical challenges.Traditional urine testing methods often require specimen collection via cups, catheters, or auxiliary devices, which can be difficult, time-consuming, and invasive. Urinary tract infections and related conditions are among the most common health concerns in vulnerable populations, including infants, elderly patients, and individuals with disabilities. Early detection is critical for effective treatment; however, conventional diagnostic testing often relies on specimen collection methods that can be impractical or distressing for these groups.The invention incorporates embedded urine analysis strips or sensor elements within standard absorbent garments such as diapers, pull-ups, and briefs. These diagnostic components are engineered to react to urine exposure by detecting biochemical markers commonly associated with urinary tract health, including pH, nitrites, leukocytes, protein, glucose, and the presence of blood. Upon activation, the strips produce a colorimetric response that provides immediate, at-a-glance feedback regarding potential abnormalities.Brief Reading is designed to streamline urine collection processes by embedding diagnostic functionality into a routinely used product. This helps enable continuous, passive monitoring without requiring additional procedural steps. The system is intended to support earlier detection of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and related conditions, potentially reducing delays in clinical assessment and intervention.Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Urine Analysis Capability: Embedded diagnostic strips or sensors detect multiple urinary biomarkers, including pH, nitrites, leukocytes, protein, glucose, and blood.• Non-Invasive Monitoring Approach: Eliminates the need for catheterization or manual specimen collection, improving patient comfort and reducing procedural complexity.• Immediate Color-coded Feedback: Provides real-time visual indication of potential abnormalities through color-changing indicators activated upon urine contact.• Dual-Function Design: Combines standard absorbent undergarment functionality with diagnostic capability.By providing immediate visual indicators of potential abnormalities, Brief Reading supports more efficient clinical decision-making and may reduce reliance on invasive or delayed testing methods.Bettina filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Brief Reading product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in Brief Reading can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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