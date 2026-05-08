TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate To Present at Techorama 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that Chris DeMars, Senior Developer Advocate, is scheduled to speak at Techorama , Belgium’s leading conference for IT and Microsoft professionals, taking place May 11-13 at the Kinepolis Antwerp in Antwerp, Belgium.On Tuesday, May 12, from 12:30–12:50 p.m. in Room 8, DeMars is set to present a talk titled, “The node_modules Iceberg: Mysteries Below the Waterline.” The session will explore the overlooked layers of transitive dependencies hidden within node_modules – components that developers depend on daily but seldom have time to inspect. He will also outline how to list transitive dependencies and identify security risks they may pose.Attendees will also learn how to integrate TuxCare’s Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) to help mitigate associated risks by ensuring vulnerable or end-of-life open-source components receive much-needed, ongoing security updates.As TuxCare’s Senior Developer Advocate, DeMars focuses on secure JavaScript development and software supply chain education. With more than 20 years of experience in web development and developer relations, DeMars is a recognized Progress Champion and former Google Developer Expert and Microsoft MVP – best known for his work in web accessibility, secure frontend practices, and community building. Based in Detroit, he brings both technical expertise and a passion for inclusive, developer-first communities to every stage he steps on.For more information on DeMar’s session, visit:TuxCare will also exhibit at the show. For detailed information on Techorama 2026, visit visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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