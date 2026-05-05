TuxCare Announces Endless Lifecycle Support for Angular 19

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced the availability of Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Angular 19 , helping organizations maintain secure and stable environments long after the framework reaches end of life on May 19, 2026.Angular 19 remains one of the world’s most widely adopted frontend frameworks. For organizations with production applications built on Angular 19, the end of official support can force rapid upgrades, often resulting in disruption, unexpected costs, and strained development resources.Built around the customer’s timeline, TuxCare’s ELS for Angular 19 removes the need for rushed migrations by delivering ongoing, SLA-backed security patches for Angular 19 and its full dependency tree for as long as needed. IT and development teams are then provided the flexibility needed to plan, test, and execute upgrades on a schedule aligned with business priorities rather than vendor deadlines.“Angular applications support critical business operations every day,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “That makes rushed upgrades a serious business concern. With Endless Lifecycle Support for Angular 19, organizations can keep critical applications protected and compliant while avoiding the cost and interference associated with forced migrations.”For more information about Endless Lifecycle Support for Angular 19, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

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