Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1692

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1032

PRINTER'S NO. 1692

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

907

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL AND FONTANA, JULY 8, 2025

SENATOR STEFANO, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

AS AMENDED, MAY 6, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 10, 1990 (P.L.404, No.98), entitled "An

act providing for the certification of real estate

appraisers; specifying requirements for certification;

providing for sanctions and penalties; and making an

appropriation," further providing for title of act, for

definitions, for State Board of Certified Real Estate

Appraisers, for powers and duties of board and for

application and qualifications; providing for application and

qualifications of home inspectors and home inspectors-in-

training and for conduct of home inspection; further

providing for reciprocity, for certification renewal,

licensure renewal and records, for disciplinary and

corrective measures, for reinstatement of certificate or

license, for reporting of multiple certification, for

surrender of suspended or revoked certificate or license, for

penalties and for injunctive relief; providing for remedies

for home inspection services consumers, for home inspection

contracts and for home inspection reports; and making a

repeal.

AMENDING THE ACT OF FEBRUARY 19, 1980 (P.L.15, NO.9), ENTITLED

"AN ACT ESTABLISHING THE STATE REAL ESTATE COMMISSION AND

PROVIDING FOR THE LICENSING OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS AND

SALESMEN," IN DEFINITIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS

AND FOR STATE REAL ESTATE COMMISSION; IN APPLICATION OF THE

ACT AND PENALTIES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR UNLAWFUL TO CONDUCT

BUSINESS WITHOUT LICENSE OR REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE, FOR

CIVIL SUITS, FOR CRIMINAL PENALTIES AND FOR CIVIL PENALTY; IN

POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE STATE REAL ESTATE COMMISSION -

GENERAL, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DUTY TO ISSUE LICENSES AND

REGISTRATION CERTIFICATES AND FOR APPROVAL OF SCHOOLS,

PROVIDING FOR CONTINUING EDUCATION FOR LICENSED HOME

INSPECTORS AND FURTHER PROVIDING FOR ADMINISTRATION AND

ENFORCEMENT; IN QUALIFICATIONS AND APPLICATIONS FOR LICENSES

AND REGISTRATION CERTIFICATES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR

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