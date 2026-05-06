Senate Bill 907 Printer's Number 1692
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1032
PRINTER'S NO. 1692
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
907
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL AND FONTANA, JULY 8, 2025
SENATOR STEFANO, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
AS AMENDED, MAY 6, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 10, 1990 (P.L.404, No.98), entitled "An
act providing for the certification of real estate
appraisers; specifying requirements for certification;
providing for sanctions and penalties; and making an
appropriation," further providing for title of act, for
definitions, for State Board of Certified Real Estate
Appraisers, for powers and duties of board and for
application and qualifications; providing for application and
qualifications of home inspectors and home inspectors-in-
training and for conduct of home inspection; further
providing for reciprocity, for certification renewal,
licensure renewal and records, for disciplinary and
corrective measures, for reinstatement of certificate or
license, for reporting of multiple certification, for
surrender of suspended or revoked certificate or license, for
penalties and for injunctive relief; providing for remedies
for home inspection services consumers, for home inspection
contracts and for home inspection reports; and making a
repeal.
AMENDING THE ACT OF FEBRUARY 19, 1980 (P.L.15, NO.9), ENTITLED
"AN ACT ESTABLISHING THE STATE REAL ESTATE COMMISSION AND
PROVIDING FOR THE LICENSING OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS AND
SALESMEN," IN DEFINITIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS
AND FOR STATE REAL ESTATE COMMISSION; IN APPLICATION OF THE
ACT AND PENALTIES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR UNLAWFUL TO CONDUCT
BUSINESS WITHOUT LICENSE OR REGISTRATION CERTIFICATE, FOR
CIVIL SUITS, FOR CRIMINAL PENALTIES AND FOR CIVIL PENALTY; IN
POWERS AND DUTIES OF THE STATE REAL ESTATE COMMISSION -
GENERAL, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DUTY TO ISSUE LICENSES AND
REGISTRATION CERTIFICATES AND FOR APPROVAL OF SCHOOLS,
PROVIDING FOR CONTINUING EDUCATION FOR LICENSED HOME
INSPECTORS AND FURTHER PROVIDING FOR ADMINISTRATION AND
ENFORCEMENT; IN QUALIFICATIONS AND APPLICATIONS FOR LICENSES
AND REGISTRATION CERTIFICATES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR
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