Senate Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1691

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - duties of the Task Force as deemed necessary and appointed by

the Attorney General;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That individuals appointed by the Attorney General

shall serve until submission of the next comprehensive report

following appointment, unless reappointed by the Attorney

General; and BE IT FURTHER

RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Child Protection in the

Digital Age conduct comprehensive reviews to ascertain

inadequacies in State statutes relating to advancements in

technology, including, but not limited to, artificial

intelligence that affects efforts relating to child protection,

including, but not limited to, the offense of child sexual abuse

material in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312 (relating to sexual abuse of

children); and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Child Protection in the

Digital Age recommend changes in State statutes and practices,

policies and procedures related to:

(1) Child protection measures, as provided or required

by applicable Federal or State law, as technology advances,

including, but not limited to, artificial intelligence.

(2) The investigation and prosecution of child sexual

abuse material as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312.

(3) The recognition, prevention or prosecution of child

sexual abuse material as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312.

(4) Efforts to protect and assist victims of child

sexual abuse material or sexual abuse of children as defined

in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission:

20260SR0244PN1691 - 4 -

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