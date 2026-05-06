Senate Resolution 244 Printer's Number 1691
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - duties of the Task Force as deemed necessary and appointed by
the Attorney General;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That individuals appointed by the Attorney General
shall serve until submission of the next comprehensive report
following appointment, unless reappointed by the Attorney
General; and BE IT FURTHER
RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Child Protection in the
Digital Age conduct comprehensive reviews to ascertain
inadequacies in State statutes relating to advancements in
technology, including, but not limited to, artificial
intelligence that affects efforts relating to child protection,
including, but not limited to, the offense of child sexual abuse
material in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312 (relating to sexual abuse of
children); and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Child Protection in the
Digital Age recommend changes in State statutes and practices,
policies and procedures related to:
(1) Child protection measures, as provided or required
by applicable Federal or State law, as technology advances,
including, but not limited to, artificial intelligence.
(2) The investigation and prosecution of child sexual
abuse material as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312.
(3) The recognition, prevention or prosecution of child
sexual abuse material as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312.
(4) Efforts to protect and assist victims of child
sexual abuse material or sexual abuse of children as defined
in 18 Pa.C.S. § 6312;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission:
20260SR0244PN1691 - 4 -
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