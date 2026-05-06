Senate Bill 1298 Printer's Number 1695
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - § 4706. Prohibition on expenditures for emission inspection
program.
* * *
(h.1) Revised State implementation plan.--
(1) No later than 60 days after the effective date of
this paragraph, the Department of Environmental Protection
shall initiate the process of removing the following counties
from the enhanced vehicle emission inspection and maintenance
program:
(i) A county of the third class with a population
between 215,000 and 216,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(ii) A county of the third class with a population
between 325,000 and 326,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(iii) A county of the third class with a population
between 354,000 and 355,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(iv) A county of the fourth class with a population
between 133,000 and 134,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(v) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 122,000 and 123,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(vi) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 114,000 and 115,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(vii) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 110,000 and 111,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
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