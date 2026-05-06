Senate Bill 1298 Printer's Number 1695

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - § 4706. Prohibition on expenditures for emission inspection

program.

* * *

(h.1) Revised State implementation plan.--

(1) No later than 60 days after the effective date of

this paragraph, the Department of Environmental Protection

shall initiate the process of removing the following counties

from the enhanced vehicle emission inspection and maintenance

program:

(i) A county of the third class with a population

between 215,000 and 216,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(ii) A county of the third class with a population

between 325,000 and 326,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(iii) A county of the third class with a population

between 354,000 and 355,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(iv) A county of the fourth class with a population

between 133,000 and 134,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(v) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 122,000 and 123,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(vi) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 114,000 and 115,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(vii) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 110,000 and 111,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

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