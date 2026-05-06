Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1696

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1611, 1682

PRINTER'S NO. 1696

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1294

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON,

LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, MARTIN, BAKER AND VOGEL, APRIL 17, 2026

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, MAY 6, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174),

entitled "An act defining and providing for the licensing and

regulation of private schools; establishing the State Board

of Private Licensed Schools; imposing penalties; and making

repeals," further providing for penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 15 of the act of December 15, 1986

(P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private Licensed Schools Act,

is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 15. Penalties.

* * *

(b.1) Unlicensed training schools and programs.--In addition

to any other penalty provided in this act, the board may, by a

majority vote of its statutorily authorized membership, levy a

civil penalty of up to $25,000 on any person who provides

training without being properly licensed under this act. A civil

penalty may only be assessed once per violation. Prior to the

collection of the penalty, the person shall have access to the

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