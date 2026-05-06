Senate Resolution 316 Printer's Number 1698

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - No.430), known as the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Act,

the institution was elevated to university status, making

Indiana University of Pennsylvania the first and, until the

establishment of the State System of Higher Education on July 1,

1983, only State-owned institution to hold that status; and

WHEREAS, Indiana University of Pennsylvania remains the only

institution in the State System of Higher Education authorized

to confer doctor of philosophy degrees; and

WHEREAS, Indiana University of Pennsylvania is celebrating

150 years since the institution's first academic session as

Indiana State Normal School in 1875; and

WHEREAS, More than 150,000 alumni of Indiana University of

Pennsylvania have not only employed their "IUP" education to

benefit communities within this Commonwealth but have also left

their marks around the world; and

WHEREAS, The programs, services and activities of Indiana

University of Pennsylvania are as in demand today as they were

in 1875, a fact evidenced by the growth of Indiana University of

Pennsylvania's innovative academic programs meeting critically

important workplace demands, including the ongoing progress to

establish a proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine at Indiana

University of Pennsylvania, another first in the history of the

State System of Higher Education; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate Indiana University of

Pennsylvania on the occasion of its sesquicentennial; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Senate express its best wishes for the

continued success and achievement of Indiana University of

Pennsylvania as it enters the next 150 years; and be it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to

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