Senate Resolution 316 Printer's Number 1698
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - No.430), known as the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Act,
the institution was elevated to university status, making
Indiana University of Pennsylvania the first and, until the
establishment of the State System of Higher Education on July 1,
1983, only State-owned institution to hold that status; and
WHEREAS, Indiana University of Pennsylvania remains the only
institution in the State System of Higher Education authorized
to confer doctor of philosophy degrees; and
WHEREAS, Indiana University of Pennsylvania is celebrating
150 years since the institution's first academic session as
Indiana State Normal School in 1875; and
WHEREAS, More than 150,000 alumni of Indiana University of
Pennsylvania have not only employed their "IUP" education to
benefit communities within this Commonwealth but have also left
their marks around the world; and
WHEREAS, The programs, services and activities of Indiana
University of Pennsylvania are as in demand today as they were
in 1875, a fact evidenced by the growth of Indiana University of
Pennsylvania's innovative academic programs meeting critically
important workplace demands, including the ongoing progress to
establish a proposed College of Osteopathic Medicine at Indiana
University of Pennsylvania, another first in the history of the
State System of Higher Education; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate congratulate Indiana University of
Pennsylvania on the occasion of its sesquicentennial; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Senate express its best wishes for the
continued success and achievement of Indiana University of
Pennsylvania as it enters the next 150 years; and be it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to
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