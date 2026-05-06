Senate Bill 1014 Printer's Number 1697
PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - school entity to a student. A mobile device shall include a
device with which a user could engage in a call; write, send or
receive a message; send or receive data or an image; record,
play or edit audio or video data; play a game; or watch a video.
The term does not include a portable device which meets the
definition of a medical device under 21 U.S.C. § 321 (relating
to definitions generally).
"Policy" shall mean a policy adopted by the governing body of
a school entity under subsection (a) or amended under subsection
(e) related to student possession and use of mobile devices
during the school day while on school property.
"Principal" shall mean a building principal, an assistant
principal, a vice principal, a supervisor of special education
or a director of career and technical education.
"School day" shall mean the entirety of every instructional
day during all instructional and non-instructional time, as
determined by the governing body of the school entity, including
homeroom periods, lunch, recess and the time moving between
classes.
"School entity" shall mean a school district, intermediate
unit, area career and technical school, charter school, regional
charter school or cyber charter school operating in this
Commonwealth.
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
AMENDING THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), ENTITLED "AN
ACT RELATING TO THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, INCLUDING CERTAIN
PROVISIONS APPLICABLE AS WELL TO PRIVATE AND PAROCHIAL
SCHOOLS; AMENDING, REVISING, CONSOLIDATING AND CHANGING THE
LAWS RELATING THERETO," IN STUDENT SUPPORTS, PROVIDING FOR
BELL-TO-BELL MOBILE DEVICE POLICY.
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
HEREBY ENACTS AS FOLLOWS:
SECTION 1. THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), KNOWN
20250SB1014PN1697 - 6 -
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