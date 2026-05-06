Senate Bill 1014 Printer's Number 1697

PENNSYLVANIA, May 6 - school entity to a student. A mobile device shall include a

device with which a user could engage in a call; write, send or

receive a message; send or receive data or an image; record,

play or edit audio or video data; play a game; or watch a video.

The term does not include a portable device which meets the

definition of a medical device under 21 U.S.C. § 321 (relating

to definitions generally).

"Policy" shall mean a policy adopted by the governing body of

a school entity under subsection (a) or amended under subsection

(e) related to student possession and use of mobile devices

during the school day while on school property.

"Principal" shall mean a building principal, an assistant

principal, a vice principal, a supervisor of special education

or a director of career and technical education.

"School day" shall mean the entirety of every instructional

day during all instructional and non-instructional time, as

determined by the governing body of the school entity, including

homeroom periods, lunch, recess and the time moving between

classes.

"School entity" shall mean a school district, intermediate

unit, area career and technical school, charter school, regional

charter school or cyber charter school operating in this

Commonwealth.

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

AMENDING THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), ENTITLED "AN

ACT RELATING TO THE PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM, INCLUDING CERTAIN

PROVISIONS APPLICABLE AS WELL TO PRIVATE AND PAROCHIAL

SCHOOLS; AMENDING, REVISING, CONSOLIDATING AND CHANGING THE

LAWS RELATING THERETO," IN STUDENT SUPPORTS, PROVIDING FOR

BELL-TO-BELL MOBILE DEVICE POLICY.

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA

HEREBY ENACTS AS FOLLOWS:

SECTION 1. THE ACT OF MARCH 10, 1949 (P.L.30, NO.14), KNOWN

20250SB1014PN1697 - 6 -

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