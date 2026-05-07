CBP keeps Mother’s Day flower shipments pest free

WASHINGTON — Mother’s Day is the second busiest day behind Valentine’s Day for flower imports, so U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists are working diligently to ensure shipments arriving at U.S. ports of entry are safe, pest-free, and compliant with federal regulations.

Each year, CBP inspects millions of cut flowers to prevent the introduction of harmful pests and diseases that could impact the nation’s agriculture and environment. To date, CBP’s agriculture specialists have seen or inspected more than 1.1 billion stems.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists are working diligently on the frontlines to ensure that the beautiful cut flowers arriving for celebrations are free from pests and diseases," said Acting Executive Director Timothy Lacasse, with CBP’s Agriculture Programs and Trade Liaison office. “Our rigorous inspections are crucial to protecting American agriculture and the environment, allowing families to enjoy their bouquets while safeguarding our nation's vital floral and agricultural industries.”

CBP’s thorough inspection process includes verifying documentation, examining shipments for pests, and ensuring compliance with U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements. Most cut flowers entering the United States originate from countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico, arriving primarily through airports in Miami, San Diego, and New York.

For more information on importing cut flowers and other agricultural products, visit the CBP Information Center section on the CBP website or call (877) 227-5511. Check here for more information on each country of origin’s marking requirements for fresh cut flowers. Follow CBP on X @CBP for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.