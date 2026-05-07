Introducing Squire Locks’ Combi-Bolt

Squire Combi-Bolt 3 Squire Combi-Bolt 4 Squire Combi-Bolt 5

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squire Locks USA, sister company to British padlock manufacturer Squire, one of the oldest lock makers in the world, has recently added the Combi-Bolt security product to its growing padlock portfolio.Founded in 1780, Squire is one of the world’s oldest padlock manufactures, with an unrivalled reputation for producing exceptionally high-quality padlock solutions. Squire’s recent product release, the Combi-Bolt provides a keyless solution for securing all gates and outbuildings, as well as storage and toolboxes.A versatile product, the Combi-Bolt provides a high-level of security and is suitable for both inside and outside use with its die cast lock body and steel locking bolts, providing excellent resistance to rust. Available in three, four and five wheel combinations, the Combi-Bolt range offers a convenient key free solution for securing tools, outbuildings and perimeters.For added security, the lock has excellent pick-resistant properties and is supplied with anti-tamper screws, making it easy to install but difficult to remove, should an unwanted intruder try to gain access to the property. These additional security measures can give trade professionals peace of mind.The Combi-Bolt is designed for simple installation whilst providing a high level of security. Each Combi-Bolt is fully recodable, meaning the locking code can be set to something memorable for the user. Combi-Bolt can also be ‘coded alike’ to other Squire locks, so the same code can open many different padlocks, helping users create a suite of convenient, high-quality security across tools and work sites.For more information on the Combi-Bolt, visit: https://squirelocksusa.com/collections/combi-bolt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.