Squire Locks helps to protect US properties with the keyless Combi-Bolt

Squire Combi-Bolt 3 Squire Combi-Bolt 4 Squire Combi-Bolt 5

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squire Locks USA, sister company to British padlock manufacturer Squire, one of the oldest lock makers in the world, has recently added the Combi-Bolt security product to its growing padlock portfolio.Providing keyless outdoor security, the Combi-Bolt product range is the perfect solution for securing gates, outbuildings and storage boxes. Now available at Lowes , the convenient combination lock enables keyless access, so homeowners can continue to enjoy their yard without worrying about where they put their padlock keys.In 2025 residential burglary figures fell by 17% overall, despite this decline it’s still important for homeowners to ensure their homes and yards are secure. Homeowners delay investing in home security until after they’ve been burgled, but it’s essential to take action before, to ensure all possessions, family and property are protected.The Combi-Bolt lock can provide year-round protection. With die cast lock bodies and steel locking bolts, they offer excellent resistance to rust meaning your padlock will remain secure even in extreme weather conditions.Available in three, four or five wheel combinations, the Combi-Bolt provides customizable keyless security for every homeowner. The secure lock has excellent anti-pick properties, and is supplied with anti-tamper screws, which are easy to install, but difficult to remove, so homeowners can feel confident knowing their property is safe and secure from potential intruders.At Squire all our products are made using the knowledge and expertise gained from over 245 years in the industry. Founded in 1780, Squire is one of the UK’s oldest padlock manufacturers, with an unrivalled reputation for producing high-quality padlock solutions for homeowners and commercial properties.The Combi-Bolt line is available to purchase in all Lowe’s stores nationwide, or via their website.

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