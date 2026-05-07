Keyless protection for Canadian properties with the Squire Combi-Bolt

Squire Combi-Bolt 3 Squire Combi-Bolt 4 Squire Combi-Bolt 5

TORONTO, CANADA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Squire Locks USA, sister company to British padlock manufacturer Squire, one of the oldest lock makers in the world, has recently added the Combi-Bolt security product to its growing lock portfolio.Providing keyless outdoor security, the Combi-Bolt product range, now available at Canadian Tire , is the perfect solution for securing gates, outbuildings and storage boxes. And the convenient combination lock enables keyless access, so homeowners can continue to enjoy their yard without worrying about where they put their padlock keys.In 2024 the rate of breaking and entering in Canada fell by 11% , despite this decline it’s still important for homeowners to ensure their homes and yards are secure. Homeowners delay investing in home security until after they’ve been burgled, but it’s essential to take action before, to ensure all possessions, family and property are protected.The Combi-Bolt lock can provide year-round protection for the most extreme Canadian weather conditions. The die cast lock bodies and steel locking bolts provide excellent resistance to rust, offering assurance that the combination bolt will remain secure what ever the weather.Available in three, four or five wheel combinations, the Combi-Bolt provides customizable keyless security for every homeowner. The secure lock has excellent anti-pick properties, and is supplied with anti-tamper screws, which are easy to install, but difficult to remove, so homeowners can feel confident knowing their property is safe and secure from potential intruders.At Squire all our products are made using the knowledge and expertise gained from over 245 years in the industry.Founded in 1780, Squire is one of the UK’s oldest padlock manufacturers, with an unrivalled reputation for producing high-quality padlock solutions for homeowners and commercial properties.The Combi-Bolt line is available to purchase in all Canadian Tire stores nationwide, or via their website.

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