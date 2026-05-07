NAVEX Appoints Arpan Sheth as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned Bain executive brings proven track record of growth, innovation, and enterprise transformation to GRC software leader; Jon Campo promoted to CFO

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVEX, a global leader in integrated risk and compliance management solutions, today announced the appointment of Arpan Sheth as Chief Executive Officer. Sheth joins NAVEX from Bain & Company, where he served as a senior leader, board member and trusted advisor to global enterprises, driving large-scale transformation, growth strategy and operational excellence initiatives.

Sheth will lead NAVEX into its next phase of innovation and expansion, focused on delivering enhanced value to customers that are navigating increasingly complex regulatory and risk landscapes. Under Sheth’s leadership, the company will focus on expanding its product capabilities – particularly leading the industry with AI-powered functionality – deepening NAVEX’s long-standing customer relationships and driving sustained growth.

“Arpan is a dynamic leader with a strong track record of helping organizations scale, innovate, and lead in their markets,” said Harsh Nanda, Partner at Goldman Sachs Alternatives and NAVEX Board Member. “His deep experience advising global companies on growth strategy and digital transformation, combined with his ability to build high-performing teams, makes him the ideal choice to guide NAVEX forward. We are confident in his vision and leadership as NAVEX continues to strengthen its position as a category leader.”

“I am honored to join NAVEX at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Arpan Sheth, Chief Executive Officer of NAVEX. “NAVEX plays a critical role in helping organizations manage risk and build ethical, resilient businesses. I look forward to working with the talented NAVEX team to build on this strong foundation, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners around the world through.”

During his tenure at Bain & Company, Sheth led the firm’s Innovation & Design practice and led the private equity and alternative investor practice in India. He has worked extensively with technology, software, and services companies, helping them accelerate growth, improve go-to-market effectiveness, and execute complex transformations. He has been recognized for his ability to translate strategy into execution and for fostering strong client partnerships.

NAVEX also announced the promotion of Jon Campo to Chief Financial Officer. A long-tenured financial executive, Campo most recently served as Controller and interim CFO.

“I’m honored to step into the CFO role at NAVEX,” said Campo. “This company has a strong financial foundation, and I’m excited to build on that momentum—bringing rigor, transparency, and strategic insight to support our continued growth. I look forward to partnering across the business to drive disciplined execution and long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

NAVEX continues to experience strong demand for its AI-powered integrated risk and compliance platform, serving 13,000 customers globally.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third-party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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