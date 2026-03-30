NAVEX Appoints Raj Sethuraman as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Proven SaaS and AI Leader to Accelerate NAVEX’s Next-Gen Risk & Compliance Solutions

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management solutions, today announced the appointment of Raj Sethuraman as Chief Product & Technology Officer. In this role, Raj will oversee NAVEX's product strategy, engineering, platform innovation, and technology operations. He will focus on accelerating product delivery and advancing artificial intelligence capabilities across the NAVEX One platform, enabling organizations to proactively manage risk and strengthen their ethics and compliance programs.

"Raj brings an exceptional track record of leading and scaling high-performing global product and engineering organizations in complex, regulated SaaS environments,” said Andrew Bates, CEO at NAVEX. “His proven ability to inspire cross-functional teams, foster a culture of innovation, and deliver large-scale platform modernization makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We are delighted to welcome Raj to NAVEX as we accelerate the execution of our strategic vision and expand AI capabilities across our solutions.”

Prior to joining NAVEX, Raj served as President and Chief Product & Technology Officer at Finvi, where he led the company's product and engineering strategy, spearheaded platform transformation, and unlocked significant enterprise value. He has held senior executive positions in product and technology at Intuit, Entertainment Partners, Wolters Kluwer (GRC Business), and Agilent Technologies.

"I am honored to join NAVEX at such a pivotal moment in the company's evolution," said Raj. "The risk and compliance landscape is undergoing significant transformation as organizations increasingly recognize risk and compliance management as strategic business imperatives. NAVEX offers an unmatched platform and a distinguished global customer base, and I look forward to partnering with our talented teams to accelerate innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

NAVEX continues to invest in its integrated platform with the goal of fundamentally transforming how the world manages risk and compliance. The appointment of Raj underscores NAVEX's commitment to delivering advanced, scalable solutions that empower organizations to build stronger, more resilient, and more ethical businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.