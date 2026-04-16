NAVEX Named USA Today Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management solutions, today announced it has been named a USA Today Top Workplace for the third consecutive year. The recognition reflects a culture shaped by the people who work at NAVEX and guided by values that influence how teams lead, collaborate, and grow together.

Employees across NAVEX play an active role in shaping the company’s culture. Teams are focused on putting the customer first, acting with customer insight, working with clarity and candor, and moving quickly to deliver meaningful impact. These shared commitments create a workplace where people feel connected to the mission and confident in the direction of the company.

The USA Today Top Workplace designation is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey administered by Energage, an employee engagement technology and analytics firm. The survey measures essential drivers of workplace culture, including alignment, leadership, execution, and connection.

NAVEX creates an environment where employees can do their best work while continuing to grow and evolve. The company encourages innovation and momentum, supports open and honest dialogue, and holds itself accountable to doing the right things the right way. These principles guide daily decisions and help teams stay focused on what matters most.

“We are proud of this recognition because it comes directly from our employees,” said Cindy Raz, chief people officer at NAVEX. “Our people bring thoughtfulness, integrity, and curiosity to their work every day. This honor reflects their commitment to each other, to our customers, and to building a company prepared for the future.”

NAVEX supports its employees through programs that foster connection, inclusion, and care. Employee-led community groups bring people together around shared experiences and interests, while the company’s Life Leave program provides flexibility and support during life’s most important moments. These programs reflect a belief that strong outcomes come from supporting the whole person, not just the role.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

As NAVEX continues to evolve, the company remains focused on building a workplace where people feel heard, supported, and motivated to move forward together. The third consecutive USA Today Top Workplace recognition affirms that commitment and culture, which employees continue to build every day.

Learn more about life at NAVEX: www.navex.com/en-us/company/careers-at-navex/

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About NAVEX

Trusted by 13,000 organizations, including 75 percent of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, NAVEX is the global leader in risk and compliance solutions. Its NAVEX One platform strengthens risk and compliance programs, empowering organizations with unparalleled industry benchmark data and insights. NAVEX One provides a 360-degree view of enterprise, third party and ecosystem risk for enhanced regulatory compliance and proactive risk management. Based in Lake Oswego, OR, with a global presence, NAVEX continues to shape the future of governance, risk and compliance. Visit our blog or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

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