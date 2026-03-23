Montana Knife Company Opens New Facility, Doubling Down on American Manufacturing and Job Creation

From Garage Startup to 51,000-Square-Foot American Manufacturer

From day one, this has been about more than knives. It’s about building something meaningful: creating jobs, supporting American manufacturing and proving people still value buying U.S.-made goods.” — Josh Smith

MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montana Knife Company (MKC) announces the opening of its new 51,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, marking a defining moment not only for the fast-growing brand, but for American-made craftsmanship at scale. The new headquarters represents the company’s third phase of growth since its founding in 2020 and reinforces its commitment to creating American jobs and producing heirloom-quality knives entirely in the United States.At the center of the company’s rise is founder and CEO Josh Smith, whose story reflects a modern version of the American dream. A former lineman in rural Montana, Smith began designing knives in his garage with a relentless focus on function, durability and craftsmanship. What started as a one-man operation has quickly grown into one of the most in-demand knife brands in the country, driven not by shortcuts or overseas production, but by an unwavering commitment to building products the right way.Scaling Craftsmanship Without CompromiseThe new MKC facility dramatically expands the company’s production capabilities while maintaining the hands-on craftsmanship that defines every knife. Purpose-built to support increased demand, the 51,000-square-foot space allows MKC to grow its workforce, invest in advanced manufacturing processes and continue delivering products designed to last for generations.Unlike many brands that scale by outsourcing and off-shoring, MKC has taken a different path by keeping production in-house and rooted in American soil. The result is a product that reflects both precision engineering and the kind of durability that customers can rely on in the field, at work, or in everyday life.Each knife is built with a clear philosophy: create tools that can be passed down. This commitment to heirloom-quality craftsmanship is backed by MKC’s Generations Promise , ensuring that every product is made to stand the test of time.Investing in American Jobs and CommunitiesAs MKC scales, job creation remains central to its mission. The new facility enables the company to expand its workforce and create skilled manufacturing jobs, supporting families and contributing to the long-term strength of American industry.In an era when many companies move production overseas, MKC’s growth represents a counterpoint: a belief that investing in American workers, communities and infrastructure is not only possible, but essential.“American manufacturing isn’t just part of our story, it is the story,” said Brandon Horoho, Chief Marketing Officer. “Everything we’re building is rooted in the idea that quality, integrity and hard work still matter. This facility is proof that you can scale a business while staying true to those values.”A New Chapter for a Fast-Growing BrandThe new headquarters marks a pivotal step forward for the company as it continues to meet surging demand across hunting, outdoor and everyday-carry categories. With expanded capacity and a growing team, MKC is positioned to bring its products to a broader audience while staying grounded in the principles that fueled its rise.To celebrate the milestone, MKC will host a public grand opening event from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 at its new facility located at 8659 Robbins Road, Missoula, MT 59808, welcoming customers, supporters and the local community for a first-hand look inside its operations, while also welcoming customers to see its in-house Black Rifle Coffee (BRCC) – Missoula shop and MKC Factory Store.For Smith, the milestone is both a reflection of how far the company has come and a signal of what’s ahead.“We started in a garage with grit and a belief that we could build something better,” Smith said. “This facility is a testament to that belief. And we’re just getting started.”For more information on Montana Knife Company, visit https://www.montanaknifecompany.com/ ###About Montana Knife CompanyFounded in 2020, Montana Knife Company produces high-quality, American-made knives built for hunting, outdoor and everyday use. What began in a garage has rapidly grown into one of the most sought-after knife brands in the country, driven by a commitment to craftsmanship, durability and its Generations Promise.

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