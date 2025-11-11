50 Forged Celebrates American Craftsmanship with 'The 8 Best Holiday Gifts Made in the USA'

Expert-curated collection of heirloom-quality goods from brands embodies authentic American craftsmanship, integrity and purpose

FAIRFIELD, IA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 50 Forged , a consortium dedicated to supporting US manufacturing, announces the release of its Made in America Holiday Gift Guide — a curated list of eight heirloom-quality products from brands that take pride in building products domestically, combining innovation and craftsmanship to make gifts worth giving this holiday season.Founded to help American-made businesses overcome the challenges of operating in a global economy, 50 Forged provides tailored resources, connections and advocacy for brands committed to keeping production close to home. This holiday season, the consortium highlights products that represent the best of American ingenuity — from forged steel and handcrafted leather to small-batch apparel and heritage home goods.“Each of these brands reflects a bespoke approach to craftsmanship," said Jeff Stringer, Co-Founder of 50 Forged. "They’re not just making products; they’re creating a legacy that tells the story of American resilience and pride.”The 8 Best American-Made Gifts From 50 ForgedMontana Knife Company – The Speedgoat 2.0 ($225)Founded by Master Bladesmith Josh Smith, Montana Knife Company redefines modern American craftsmanship. The Speedgoat 2.0 — one of the knives that launched the brand — pairs lightweight performance with rugged utility. Its paracord-wrapped handle and cryogenically treated steel make it a true must-have for hunters and everyday users alike.Howl Campfires – The R1 ($374)Crafted in the U.S. from aerospace-grade stainless steel, the Howl R1 is a bespoke, smokeless fire pit engineered for longevity and safety. Designed to capture the warmth and togetherness of a traditional campfire, it’s a striking centerpiece for any outdoor gathering.Smithey Ironware – No. 10 Chef Skillet ($160)Hand-poured and polished in Charleston, South Carolina, Smithey’s cast-iron cookware revives the legacy of American ironcraft. The No. 10 Chef Skillet blends heritage design with modern precision — a kitchen heirloom built to last for generations.American Giant – The Greatest Hoodie Ever ($168)Made entirely in the U.S. from heavyweight cotton fleece, The Greatest Hoodie Ever is a testament to enduring quality and domestic craftsmanship. Designed to outlast trends, it’s a bespoke essential for those who value substance over fast fashion.Best American Duffel – Nº 4 Duffel Bag Backpack ($160)Hand-sewn in Seattle and tested on Arctic expeditions, Best American Duffel creates travel gear of unmatched durability. The Nº 4 Duffel Bag Backpack, made from military-grade Cordura nylon, transitions seamlessly from hand-carry to backpack, a lifelong travel companion built for adventure.Darn Tough Vermont – Merino Wool Socks ($26)Family-owned since 1978, Darn Tough knits every pair of socks in Vermont using fine-gauge Merino wool. Backed by an industry-first lifetime guarantee, they embody the enduring craftsmanship and reliability synonymous with American-made goods.13 Stars Hot Sauce ($12.99)Veteran-founded and proudly made in South Carolina, 13 Stars crafts small-batch hot sauces with American-grown ingredients. Each bottle captures the brand’s passion for flavor and its commitment to supporting veteran and first-responder communities.The Grandpa Soap Co. – Pine Tar Bar Soap ($5.89)One of America’s oldest soapmakers, The Grandpa Soap Company has been producing natural soaps since 1878. Its Pine Tar Bar Soap, made with authentic pine tar oil, remains a heritage staple known for its deep-cleaning properties and timeless appeal.For more information about 50 Forged and membership opportunities, please visit https://50forged.com/ About 50 Forged50 Forged is a consortium dedicated to empowering American brands by providing impactful growth solutions, enabling access to experts, and fostering a community of like-minded operators. Committed to helping craft business success stories without compromising values and supporting domestic manufacturing, 50 Forged helps businesses unlock their potential and drive positive impact in their communities and beyond.

