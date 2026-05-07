InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Compact, Multi-Interface Tool for Fastener Access in Constrained Environments

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan G. of Blue Springs, MO is the creator of Multi Drive Wrench Sockets, a new socketing tool system developed to improve fastener access and tool compatibility in space-constrained mechanical environments. The design integrates a multi-interface geometry that enables a single socket to be driven by a variety of wrench types and drive sizes. His approach is particularly applicable in industries such as aviation, automotive, and general mechanical maintenance, where restricted access and complex assemblies can limit the usability of conventional tools.The socket features a 12-point internal profile compatible with both metric and standard fasteners, as well as potential universal spline configurations for broader applicability across fastener types. Externally, the socket incorporates an 8-point geometry sized to correspond with the internal drive dimensions. This promotes engagement with multiple tool formats including 12-point wrenches, ratcheting wrenches, open-ended wrench flats, and standard socket drives. This dual interface design enables the tool to function as both a socket and an adapter to support multiple drive methods without requiring additional attachments.The Multi Drive Wrench Sockets are engineered to address the limitations of traditional ratchets and socket systems, which can be too bulky for confined or obstructed spaces. The compact form factor and multi-drive compatibility are intended to streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency in maintenance and assembly tasks.Key features and benefits include:• 12-point internal socket geometry compatible with metric and standard fasteners.• 8-point external geometry designed to interface with multiple wrench types.• Multi-interface functionality supporting ratchets, combination wrenches, and wrench flats.• Reduces the number of tools required for varied fastening tasks.• Minimizes tool bulk compared to traditional socket and ratchet setups.• Compact design optimized for restricted or obstructed work spaces.• Improves workflow efficiency in mechanical, automotive, and aviation applications.Conventional socket and wrench systems are often limited by their size and single-interface design that make them difficult to use in confined or obstructed spaces. These constraints can slow maintenance and assembly processes, particularly in complex mechanical systems. The Multi Drive Wrench Sockets address these challenges by combining multiple drive interfaces into a single compact tool for enabling greater accessibility and reducing dependence on multiple specialized tools.Ryan filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Multi Drive Wrench Sockets. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Multi Drive Wrench Sockets can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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