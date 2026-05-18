Lever for Change Appoints Sam Caplan as Vice President, Operations

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Technology and operations leader to strengthen infrastructure and support continued growth

I’m excited to join a team that is building the infrastructure to support more effective, more equitable philanthropy.” — Sam Caplan, Vice President, Operations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Lever for Change announced the appointment of Sam Caplan as Vice President, Operations. In this role, Caplan will lead the organization’s operational strategy and oversee core functions including information technology, grants administration, finance, human resources, and legal.Caplan joins Lever for Change at a moment of continued growth, as the organization expands its work connecting donors with organizations tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges. His appointment reflects a focus on building strong, scalable systems that support both day-to-day execution and long-term impact.“Sam brings a powerful combination of operational leadership and technology expertise,” said Kristen Molyneaux, President of Lever for Change. “He has a track record of building systems that help organizations grow and deliver results. That experience will be critical as we continue to strengthen our infrastructure and support bold solutions around the world.”Caplan has spent his career working at the intersection of philanthropy, technology, and operations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Social Impact at Submittable, where he advised funders and nonprofits on grants management and technology strategy. Before that, he was Chief Information Officer and Deputy Director of Operations at the Walton Family Foundation, where he led teams responsible for IT, grants administration, and cross-functional operations. Earlier in his career, he directed global technology for the Walmart Foundation, overseeing philanthropy and corporate social responsibility platforms.In each of these roles, Caplan focused on using technology to improve how organizations operate and deliver funding, helping teams work more efficiently while increasing transparency and access.“At Lever for Change, we are working to connect donors with organizations that are ready to deliver impact at scale,” said Caplan. “Strong operational systems make that possible. I’m excited to join a team that is building the infrastructure to support more effective, more equitable philanthropy.”At Lever for Change, Caplan will focus on aligning teams, strengthening internal systems, and supporting the organization’s continued growth. He will work across departments and with external partners to ensure the organization can operate efficiently while expanding its reach and impact.Caplan holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Central Arkansas. He is an active member of Peak Grantmaking and the Technology Association of Grantmakers.###Lever for ChangeLever for Change is a nonprofit that creates equitable access in the world of philanthropy, enabling donors to discover and invest in organizations with transformative potential. Through an inclusive open call approach, the team invites organizations of all sizes from around the world to showcase their big ideas and receive donor funding and resources to make them happen. To date, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.6 billion in grants and worked with more than 500 organizations worldwide. Discover new potential at leverforchange.org

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