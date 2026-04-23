Gulf Futures Challenge Awards $20 Million Each to Two Projects Building a Safer, More Resilient Gulf Coast

Gulf Futures Challenge

The Gulf Futures Challenge demonstrates the energy and creativity in the Gulf region.” — Lauren Alexander Augustine, Ph.D.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program has awarded $20 million each to Louisiana Public Health Institute and the Gulf Offshore Research Institute through the Gulf Futures Challenge , a $50 million initiative to fund projects that apply, translate, or communicate science, engineering, or medical knowledge to produce inclusive, innovative, and transformative solutions to the key challenges facing the Gulf Coast region.These two awarded projects will strengthen the Gulf Coast by pairing local knowledge with bold scientific innovation to support the region’s people, ecosystems, economy, and shared future.The Louisiana Public Health Institute’s Gulf Hub initiative brings together a powerful, multi-state partnership—State (LA, MS, AL, FL) Primary Care Associations, the Louisiana State University School of Public Health, the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Southern University’s School of Social Work, Crescent Care, the Mississippi Public Health Institute, and 504HealthNet to transform Community Health Centers—into Learning Resilience Hubs, energy-independent, climate adaptive healthcare facilities that remain operational before, during, and after disruptions and disasters. These Learning Resilience Hubs will deliver uninterrupted care to more than 500,000 residents across four Gulf states while advancing long-term community and healthcare resilience.The Gulf Offshore Research Institute’s Repurposing Petroleum Infrastructure for Sustainable Energy, Food, and Critical Minerals project—in partnership with Harte Research Institute, University of Michigan, Blue Latitudes LLC, University of Southern Mississippi, Louisiana State University, University of Houston, The FerVid Group, Blue Silo Aquaculture LLC, and The Gulf Trust—will research and demonstrate the repurposing of idle offshore oil and gas infrastructure to conserve marine habitat and enable a transition to green hydrogen, open ocean aquaculture, continuous data acquisition, and critical mineral harvesting.“The Gulf Futures Challenge demonstrates the energy and creativity in the Gulf region,” said Lauren Alexander Augustine, Ph.D., executive director of the Gulf Research Program. “We asked the people of the Gulf for their visions for a brighter future, and they responded with a flood of exciting proposals. The Louisiana Public Health Institute and Gulf Offshore Research Institute’s projects are exemplary in combining fresh ideas with innovative partnerships.”The Louisiana Public Health Institute and Gulf Offshore Research Institute were selected among ten finalist projects . Each of the ten finalist teams received an initial project development grant of $300,000 and received technical assistance to strengthen their proposals. The remaining eight finalists will each receive up to $875,000 in additional project development support.The projects integrate science with real-world applicability, guided by their visions of what a stronger future for the Gulf could look like. They embody the collaborative spirit of the region, rooted in people-centered and community-driven approaches that honor local knowledge while transforming long‑standing challenges into pathways for future solutions.“We are delighted by the national acknowledgement of the importance of offshore infrastructure sustaining essential marine habitats, while simultaneously highlighting the potential to advance a thriving and sustainable blue economy supporting coastal communities in the Gulf,” said Rob Fondren, Co-Founder and Chairman of GORI.“Community health centers are deeply trusted local healthcare anchors that communities across the Gulf Coast rely on, especially in times of disruption and disaster,” said Shelina Davis, MPH, MSW, CEO of the Louisiana Public Health Institute. “Through Gulf Hub, we have the opportunity to equip these centers to remain open, connected, and responsive when care is needed most, while generating and sharing data that strengthens coordination, continuity, and long-term resilience across the region. We are deeply grateful to receive this award and to help advance a vision grounded in community, strengthened by partnership, and focused on lasting impact.”The Gulf Futures Challenge, which was launched in June 2024, aimed to leverage the inherent talent and knowledge of the people of the Gulf by supporting ideas and solutions from those who understand the region best. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Gulf Research Program created the open competition to spark lasting systems change while delivering immediate protection for the Gulf Coast’s communities and the ecosystems that sustain them. The Challenge received 164 compelling proposals from innovators in all five Gulf Coast states, and more than 100 reviewers directly evaluated science‑driven ideas that addressed real problems facing their communities."The awardees demonstrated how scientific innovation, community knowledge, and creative partnerships can come together to generate real and practical solutions,” said Marcia McNutt, Ph.D., president of the National Academy of Sciences. “These projects are not only technically sound but grounded in the realities of the Gulf region’s people, environments, and economies.”The Gulf Futures Challenge was managed by Lever for Change, a nonprofit that leverages its networks to help donors find and fund bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems. All ten finalist proposals have joined Lever for Change’s network , which offers ongoing learning and networking opportunities to expand the impact of their work, raise their visibility, and increase their potential to secure funding.“The caliber of the proposals we received demonstrates how rigorous science can be translated into practical solutions and real-world resilience,” said Kristen J. Molyneaux, President and Co-founder of Lever for Change. “Sustained, strategic investment is what will enable these projects to turn promising science into urgent, community‑level impact across the Gulf Coast. Donors interested in supporting these projects with additional funding can contact Lever for Change to continue advancing this work.”To learn more about the Gulf Futures Challenge and the awarded projects, visit https://leverforchange.org/open-calls/gulf-futures-challenge/ ###The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine & The Gulf Research Program (GRP)The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are private, nonprofit institutions that provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions related to science, engineering, and medicine. The National Academies operate under an 1863 congressional charter to the National Academy of Sciences, signed by President Lincoln. For more information, visit nationalacademies.org/about.The National Academies’ Gulf Research Program (GRP) is an independent, science-based program founded in 2013 as part of legal settlements with the companies involved in the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster. The GRP’s mission is to develop, translate, and apply science to enhance the safety of offshore energy, the environment, and the well-being of the people of the Gulf region for generations to come. It supports innovative science, guides data design and monitoring, and builds and sustains networks to generate long-term benefits for the Gulf region and the nation. Visit nationalacademies.org/gulf/gulf-research-program to learn more.Lever for ChangeLever for Change is a nonprofit that creates equitable access in the world of philanthropy, enabling donors to discover and invest in organizations with transformative potential. Through an inclusive open call approach, the team invites organizations of all sizes from around the world to showcase their big ideas and receive donor funding and resources to make them happen. To date, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.6 billion in grants and worked with more than 500 organizations worldwide. Discover new potential at leverforchange.org.

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