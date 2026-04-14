The Trust in American Institutions Challenge Awards $9 Million to CalMatters to Build Trust in U.S. Institutions

The Trust in American Institutions Challenge

We are proud to name CalMatters an awardee of the Trust in American Institutions Challenge and to support their work to strengthen confidence in the systems that underpin our democracy.” — Reid Hoffman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reid Hoffman and Lever for Change have awarded $9 million to CalMatters through The Trust in American Institutions Challenge , an open call designed to scale a bold solution that will build and restore public trust in the core institutions that form the pillars of our society in the United States.As statehouse reporting has declined, independent oversight has weakened, and voters have fewer opportunities to engage with their representatives, while lobbyists maintain constant access. CalMatters’ “Digital Democracy: Restoring Trust in Government” platform addresses this gap by giving the public and journalists direct access to comprehensive legislative data in one place: every vote cast, every dollar donated, every word spoken. Custom AI tools analyze the data to surface patterns and generate story leads, giving reporters a head start and strengthening accountability. The platform brings together the process, finances, and voting behavior of elected officials in one public, easy-to-use platform that puts power back in the hands of voters.“Products only work if people trust them, and democracies are no different. At a moment when trust in government is alarmingly low, access to credible, independent information about how the government is—and isn't—working for the people is essential to restoring public confidence in our institutions,” said Reid Hoffman. “CalMatters shows what it looks like to rebuild trust through rigorous journalism, transparency, and a deep commitment to public service. We are proud to name CalMatters an awardee of the Trust in American Institutions Challenge and to support their work to strengthen confidence in the systems that underpin our democracy.”Digital Democracy will strengthen public trust by making government transparent, accessible, and accountable. Proven in California and successfully adapted in Hawaii, the platform will expand to additional states and levels of government while continuing to improve usability and public access.“We’re honored and grateful to receive this support to expand Digital Democracy nationwide,” said Neil Chase, CEO of CalMatters. “People can't trust what they can't see, so we built Digital Democracy to make California's government visible in a way that is clear, accessible, and actionable. We're excited about the opportunity to share it nationwide and humbled to win this award, given the extraordinary quality of the other finalists."The Trust in American Institutions Challenge, which was launched in December 2024, aimed to identify solutions that will renew, rebuild, and/or establish trust in core institutions across the country. The Challenge received 375 applications from organizations based in 43 states and Washington, D.C.CalMatters was selected as one of five finalist projects, alongside the American Journalism Project, Recidiviz, Results for America, and Transcend Inc. Each of the five finalist teams received an initial project development grant of $200,000 and received technical assistance to strengthen their proposals.The Trust in American Institutions Challenge was managed by Lever for Change, a nonprofit that leverages its networks to help donors find and fund bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems. All five finalist proposals have joined Lever for Change’s network , which offers ongoing learning and networking opportunities to expand the impact of their work, raise their visibility, and increase their potential to secure funding.“The Trust in American Institutions Challenge surfaced a strong pipeline of organizations tackling this urgent issue for the public and private institutions critical to our democracy,” said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. “While this award provides critical early support, lasting impact will require additional partners willing to invest in solutions that are rebuilding trust at scale. We encourage other funders who care about the future of democratic institutions to join us in supporting CalMatters and the other top-ranking teams from this Challenge.”Funders can support the awarded organization as well as other top‑ranked organizations identified through the Trust in American Institutions Challenge. More information about the Challenge can be found at https://leverforchange.org/open-calls/trust-in-american-institutions/ ###Reid HoffmanAn accomplished entrepreneur, executive, and investor, Reid Hoffman has played an integral role in building many of today’s leading consumer technology businesses including as the co-founder of LinkedIn. He's currently a partner at Greylock and the co-founder of Manas AI, which is leveraging AI, computational chemistry and best in class biology to cure cancer faster. He is the co-host of two podcasts, Masters of Scale and Possible, and the co-author of six best-selling books including his most recent, Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future. Reid serves on a number of not-for-profit boards, including Lever for Change, Endeavor, and Opportunity@Work.Lever for ChangeLever for Change is a nonprofit that creates equitable access in the world of philanthropy, enabling donors to discover and invest in organizations with transformative potential. Through an inclusive open call approach, the team invites organizations of all sizes from around the world to showcase their big ideas and receive donor funding and resources to make them happen. To date, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.6 billion in grants and worked with more than 500 organizations worldwide. Discover new potential at leverforchange.org.

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