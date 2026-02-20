Symbol 1000 index celebrates award-winning companies on a global scale

Symbol 1000 Index

Symbol Awards have just unveiled the Symbol 1000 index for 2026 that celebrates companies that have earned consistent recognition across leading global awards.

The Symbol 1000 Index recognizes organizations whose work stands out across the global awards landscape.” — Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Symbol Awards

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbol Awards, the awards that recognize global business excellence, have just announced the Symbol 1000 – The Global Awards Index for 2026. The index celebrates companies that have earned consistent recognition across leading international awards.

Symbol 1000 Overview

The Symbol 1000 Index ranks companies based on their overall award performance over the past year. Taking into account performance in leading international awards, the index offers a clear view of recognition as a sign of consistent excellence in internal and external processes, best industry practices, quality products and services, and employee wellness.

More specifically, the Symbol 1000 Index is based on the number and type of awards won by companies across multiple industries over the 2025-2026 period. The results are compiled using AI-supported analysis and a proprietary formula developed by Symbol Awards, based on 16 years of experience across the Symbol family of awards.

New Edition Highlights

This year, the index brings together companies from over 60 countries.

- The United States leads the ranking with as many as 500+ recognized companies, setting the global pace.

- The United Kingdom, with 64 companies, and Turkey, with 50, come in next, pointing to strong and consistent award presence.

- China, Canada, Australia, France, the Philippines, and Brazil complete the group of top-performing countries.

“Inclusion in the Index is not about a single achievement, but about sustained excellence, resilience, and measurable impact over time. Being part of Symbol 1000 reflects a long-term commitment to high standards and consistently strong performance across industries and markets. I’m proud to congratulate this year’s listed businesses for demonstrating unwavering excellence in an increasingly competitive global environment,” comments Ovanes Ovanessian, Co-founder of Symbol Awards.

The full Symbol 1000 Index is available here.

About Symbol Awards

Symbol Awards stand as the global benchmark for business excellence, honoring the organizations, teams, and leaders setting new standards across industries worldwide. Winning a Symbol award is more than recognition — it’s a mark of distinction that sets companies and individuals apart on the global stage.

